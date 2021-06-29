Aiming for cutting-edge science and technology innovation in Japan





Danflcreativo Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has emphasized the importance of being a world leader in science and technology.Here, the open access government investigates why this is the case

Japan’s economy and society are in an era of great change. The most pressing issues in Japan today are energy, resources, food restrictions, declining birthrate and aging population, and poor rural economies and communities. Due to these issues, Japan’s global position in science and technology has declined slightly recently, as other countries have further strengthened their science and technology innovation (STI) policies.

However, as in the past, Japan will continue to contribute to human development by actively responding to global issues and actively utilizing STI’s capabilities to improve the quality of life of developing countries. We must remain a country. In addition, Japan strives to actively contribute to the growth of a sustainable world.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy is a part of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and is in charge of formulating and designing basic policies for promoting science and technology in Japan. It aims to develop human resources for science and technology, benefit students from researchers and engineers, and strategically promote international activities and science and technology in various regions. The main priorities for science and technology development in Japan are:

Policy department. Planning and evaluation department. R & D infrastructure department. Industry-academia collaboration and regional R & D department. Human Resources Policy Division.human resources

These latter points – human resources development is currently particularly prominent within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. This is because it is extremely important for Japan to develop and secure human resources for science and technology and promote their activities in order to be a world leader in science and technology even if the population declines. Therefore, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is working on a wide range of human resource development measures, from children to first-class researchers and engineers. To develop the talents of young children, broaden the horizons of those interested in science, foster an environment in which a diverse range of people, including young women and international researchers, can demonstrate their abilities and promote a professional engineering system. All have a strong knowledge infrastructure.

Japan’s science and technology policy is systematically and comprehensively managed in accordance with the Science and Technology Basic Plan, which is decided every five years based on the Science and Technology Basic Law. The government will formulate each basic plan by anticipating the challenges for the next 10 years and implementing science and technology policies over 5 years. More than 20 years have passed since this was enacted, and during this time, Japan has made great strides in science and technology policy and has contributed to the development of not only Japan but also the world. Japan won the world’s second-largest Nobel Prize in natural science in the 21st century, a testament to its presence in science and technology around the world.

Currently, the 5th Science and Technology Basic Plan is being implemented from FY2016 to FY2021. In the 5th Science and Technology Basic Plan, STI is strongly promoted as a major economic, social and national policy. A culture that boldly challenges the future is fostered in order to create future industries and transform society. This masterplan has four pillars to move it forward.

Act to create new value for future industrial development and social change. Addressing economic and social challenges. Strengthen the foundation of STI. Build a systematic virtuous cycle of talent, knowledge and funding for innovation.

In order to achieve these goals, we are striving to enhance basic research while focusing on human resource development and each field. As mentioned earlier, Japan’s future competitiveness is part of its global initiative for open innovation: the use of talent, knowledge, domestic and international funding, the creation of new value, and the rapid growth of these new values ​​in society. It depends on the implementation. To achieve this, it is necessary to circulate personnel, knowledge, and funds across all barriers and build a system in which Japan can generate innovation one after another. This is achieved by building on the basis of actual collaboration.

Industry-academia-government collaboration

Minister Koichi Hagiuda of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology also wants to prioritize the promotion of industry-academia-government collaboration in order to disseminate the results of university research to society and revitalize university education and research. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is working to strengthen this collaboration and create an environment where universities can voluntarily participate in STI. In addition, we will actively support joint research between universities and companies, and support specialists in the practical application of research results, technology transfer, and intellectual property.

