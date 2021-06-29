How to adapt SEO to Google’s core web vitals and core updates [FREE WEBINAR TODAY]





When Google updates are released, there are usually a few people who think SEO is dead and the sky is falling.

The good news about Core Web Vital Updates (and Core Updates) is that the sky isn’t falling. However, some changes need to be made.

What is Google’s Core Web Vitals?

If this is your first time hearing about Core Web Vital Updates, let’s take a quick look.

In May 2020, Google announced that user experience will be part of the ranking criteria. The factors they are looking at are:

Mobile Friendly: Sites Must Be Optimized for Mobile Browsing Safe Browsing: Do Not Include Misleading Content or Malicious Software on Your Site HTTPS: Pages Served Over HTTPS Unobtrusive: Block Main Content No pop-ups or other features to do Core Web Vitals: Fast load times with elements of interactivity and visual stability.

According to Google, the goal is to provide a better user experience, which is essential to the long-term success of the website.

There is a good chance that you have already done most of this. However, core web vitals not only improve page speed, but also make them a bit more complicated. Also look for the most satisfying paints, initial inputs, cumulative layout shifts, and more.

These sound complicated, but they aren’t.

These features look at how long it takes a page to start displaying the most important elements, how quickly a site responds to user interactions, and how often layout changes affect the user experience.

Basically, Google wants to reward sites that are easy for users to use. This is nothing new. Marketers are paying attention because the way Google determines which sites are easier to use has changed a bit.

Learn at Google’s Core Web Vitals and Core Update Webinar on June 29th

This webinar describes what you need to know about Google’s core web vitals and core updates, including:

What is Core Web Vital and how to prepare your site for future changes. Why most users leave your website in just a few seconds and what to do about it. How SEO agencies never tell me because they want to sell their own solutions. You can increase your sales by more than 300% by making three simple adjustments to your site.

I’m really excited to talk about this topic and what it means for the future of SEO. We would appreciate it if you could join us at 8 am Pacific Standard Time. Remember, it’s free!

