Lawrence Innovation Announces New Investment in Fund I Portfolio: 3D, Fission, Acceleration of Lumenora





Austin, Texas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Lawrence Innovation, a pre-seed investment fund focused on early-stage tech companies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) space, Accelerate 3D, Lumenora, Fission Announced the addition of to its Fund I Pilot Portfolio.

Laurence Innovation is currently deploying the Fund I program to complete the development of the key systems for investment treatises. This distribution minimizes risk and maximizes the ability to identify and partner with innovative early stage companies.

Accelerate 3D: Accelerate 3D represents the future of US manufacturing. High-speed 3D printing enables businesses of all sizes to produce professionally on demand. Lumenora: Lumenora enhances Human Capability (TM) and leverages generations of experience to create the world’s first True AR & True VR (TM) device. Fission: Fission is a local-first platform that allows developers to build full-edge apps using front-end tools. By providing developers with a decentralized, fully encrypted edge computing solution, Fission builds secure apps that can meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers for apps more than ever before. We support.

Lawrence Innovation’s general partner, Tiana Lawrence, invested in these companies as they are solving major 4IR technology problems in real-world applications. All three companies are high-tech with leadership women. This is in line with our top priority of having a strong portfolio of women, undercapitalized entrepreneurs and community-established and led companies.

Riley Knox, Co-Founder and CEO of Accelerate3D, is always looking forward to seeing people who are willing to accept the opportunity. We can’t wait to work with Laurence Innovation as it revolutionizes American manufacturing through affordable 3D printing.

About Lawrence Innovation

Lawrence Innovation is a pre-seed investment fund that independently raises technology companies, especially in the 4th industry revolution areas such as AI, IoT and biotechnology, and provides access to capital and intensive digital incubation programs early in development is. Laurence Innovation focuses on more early-stage companies and provides the resources needed to scale with incubator programs to limit risk, reduce investor costs, and at the same time be broader and more diverse. Support the founder. Lawrence Innovation is disrupting the status quo of venture capital, which is driving 4IR and building partnerships with people who have been overlooked by traditional investors.

