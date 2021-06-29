TIBCO helps educators and students build groundbreaking innovation projects





Palo Alto, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, enables customers to connect, integrate, and confidently predict business outcomes, making them the most complex in the world. Solve data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announces the continued success of its Academic Alliance program, which provides students at universities around the world with access to the software. Through this program, both higher education institutions and students are building innovative technology solutions for real-world applications. TIBCO’s Academic Alliance Program works with the TIBCO4Good Initiative and uses TIBCO technology to work closely with students and nonprofits to improve.

Dan Streetman, TIBCO’s CEO, works with universities around the world to see in real time how students are applying our technology to tackle today’s most pressing data challenges. doing. We are proud to support the development of tomorrow’s innovators, proving that there are no limits to what data can solve.

TIBCO’s Academic Alliance Program is available to educators and students and provides free or low-cost access to TIBCO software. The premise of the program is to promote classroom learning and innovation through hands-on experience and prepare for tomorrow’s workforce with career-ready skills. Through hands-on access to TIBCO technology, this initiative will facilitate the education and learning of technology, data visualization, data analysis, data science, and other business applications for employees.

Some of the many respected universities that TIBCO is collaborating with as part of the Academic Alliance Program include the University of Colorado Denver. Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis; and Texas Tech University.

University of Colorado Denver

Students at the University of Colorado Denver integrated TIBCO Spotfire into a healthcare application and combined sensors via smart gloves to analyze the positive effects of video games on patients with osteoarthritis. The Capstone project measured the flexibility of a user’s fingers while wearing a sensor and entered the data into Spotfire to visually analyze the effects of technology-centric hand exercises. As a project sponsor and supporter at the University of Colorado Denver, TIBCO plays an important role in helping students realize their ideas. Spotfire allows you to graphically represent and analyze the data you discover as you build your ideas, said Dr. Kristin Wood, executive director of the Comcast Center at the University of Colorado Denver.

Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine

Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine are developing precision medical approaches to combat neurological disorders, screening thousands of cell mutations to find and modify the mutations that cause the disease. The team uses TIBCO Spotfire analysis to perform cell imaging, feature extraction, machine learning quality control, find models that predict cells affected by mutations, and provide data for future patient-specific treatments. I will. Genetics requires advanced solutions to manage the vast amount of dataset and variant combinations tested while tracking how data moves naturally within an analytical system. William Buchser, assistant professor and director of Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, uses TIBCO Spotfire and TIBCO Data Science to give students the skills to put this data together in real-time settings and bring it into the workforce. ..

Texas Tech University

Edward E at Texas Tech University. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering uses TIBCO Spotfire for research purposes, such as running simulations of reservoirs that need to analyze and plot hundreds of thousands of inputs. This technology was introduced to students for design projects to help them make predictions from hundreds of columns of data and provide analysis down to the level of detailed decision making. I’ve been using Spotfire for years both as a profession and as a professor. When I introduced Spotfire to my seniors, they were so excited that they wanted to know immediately why they couldn’t access Spotfire early in their education. The first academically licensed class ran in just 40 minutes, said Dr. Sheldon Gorell. Bob L. Held, Associate Professor, Faculty of Petroleum Engineering, Texas Tech University.

Find out more about the Academic Alliance Program and what TIBCO is doing at educational institutions around the world.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unleashes the potential of real-time data to make faster, smarter decisions. Our connected intelligence platform seamlessly connects any application or data source. Intelligently integrate data for greater access, trust, and control. Confidently predict results on a large scale in real time. Find out how TIBCO is delivering solutions to your most important business challenges at www.tibco.com.

The TIBCO, Spotfire, and TIBCO logos are from TIBCO Software Inc. And / or its subsidiaries’ trademarks or registered trademarks in the United States and other countries. All other product names and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are provided for identification purposes.

