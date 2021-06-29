SMMT warns government that lack of investment in the automotive industry suggests a lack of commitment





The UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned the government that underinvestment in the industry can result in the loss of up to 90,000 jobs.

At the annual SMMT International Automobile Summit, SMMT CEO Mike Hoes warned the government: Lack of investment suggests a lack of commitment. Over the next decade, the automotive industry will undergo the most radical changes since its inception, and the UK is at risk of lagging behind.

SMMT’s 12-point plan focuses on:

Set a clear government goal to provide 60GWh of battery production in the UK by 2030. By 2030, it will support the development of a fuel cell giga factory with a capacity of 2GWh, enabling the production of 17,000 automobiles, trucks, buses and rail units. Long-term skills and retraining strategies, and better apprentices to better support retraining Levy’s Flexibility Pilot UK develops, tests, trials, and deploys connectivity and vehicle (CAV) technology Net Zero’s key industries such as automakers manufacturing low-emission vehicles, batteries and fuel cells to support future advanced manufacturing to ensure that we need to aim for the best place in the world to do But ensuring the same benefits and support as the energy-intensive industry in the manufacturing UK will create attractive destinations worldwide by 2030 at least 2.3 million public Develop a charging infrastructure strategy with the goal of securing charging points. Entrust an independent review to comprehensively consider the long-term future of fuel, vehicle and road-based taxes in the decarbonized sector.Ambitious and positive targeting the most important markets of the UK automotive industry, working with industries to exempt ultra-low emission vehicles from taxation for the next five years beyond the current period of incentives for plug-in vehicles Formulate a trade strategy

At the summit, Secretary of State Edward Miliband, Shadow of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: It was a decisive point in negotiating the future of the automobile industry.

The government talked about plans to ban the sale of new pure internal combustion engine vehicles in 2030, saying that Milliband is right to be ambitious in deploying EV plans. But he warned that high ambition must be in line with high support. The government needs to step up.

Milliband also criticized the government for recent cuts in plug-in car subsidies. He said the government shouldn’t cut plug-in grants, but reiterated the Labor Party’s idea of ​​introducing an interest-free loan system for new and used cars.

He also revealed that he and his family had lived with electric cars for the past few months and agreed to comment that they wouldn’t look back once they got an electric car.

