More than half of retail professionals announce launch of pandemic acceleration technology products





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-According to a new report, “Using Retail Technology Innovation to Improve the Customer Experience,” released by global market research firm Euromonitor, about 58% of retail professionals are Pandemic-owned. The International and National Retail Federation (NRF) states that it has accelerated the launch of new technology-related products in.

Michelle Evans, Senior Head of Digital Consumers at Euromonitor International, will continue to use technology to improve operational efficiency, improve the customer experience and, as a result, have a positive impact on brand awareness.

Brands use technologies such as AR and VR to connect with consumers, and this year 31% of consumers use these technologies to buy household items and furniture.

Mark Mathews, vice president of research and development and industrial analytics at NRF, said the pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of new technologies by many retailers. These developments usually require years of careful planning, but many have been exposed to consumers within a few weeks.

Innovations such as livestreaming have emerged as new retail channels, with nearly 30% of consumers worldwide through the media last month, according to a March 2021 Euromonitors Voice of the Consumer: Digital Survey. I bought it. China recorded a high adoption rate of 63%, while the United States recorded a relatively low figure of 29%, but it could continue to be popular as the concept takes hold.

Not only did companies accelerate their online transformation, they also increased their in-store technology investment. Almost 40% of consumers cite Scan as Hugo’s smart cart, walk-in and walk-out technologies as their most desirable features.

Technology-based immersive experiences will continue to grow as consumers return to stores more often. According to Euromonitors digital survey results, more than 42% of consumers are happy with in-store support from robots, and one in five accepts the idea of ​​embedding a microchip that allows them to pay.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is a world leader in global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights. From local to global, from tactics to strategy, our research solutions help you make decisions about how, where and when to grow your business. Find the right report, database, or custom solution, validate priorities, redirect assumptions, and discover new opportunities. We help you understand the global market with offices around the world, analysts in more than 100 countries, the latest data science technology, and market research on all key trends and drivers.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, is enthusiastic about advocating for people, brands, policies and ideas that support retail prosperity. From its headquarters in Washington, DC, NRF is empowering the industry that drives the economy. Retail is the largest private employer in the United States, contributing $ 3.9 trillion in annual GDP and supporting one in four US jobs of 52 million working Americans. For over a century, the NRF has spoken for all retailers and all retailers, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retailers have on communities and the global economy. NRF.com

