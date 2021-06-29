Sony acquires repeater developer Housemarque, Bluepoint suggests:





Sony has acquired Housemarque, a Finnish studio behind the recent PS5-only Returnal announced today. It was announced in a tweet suggesting that Sony may also be buying Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the recent Demons Souls remaster.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said the studio has an incredible vision and can create memorable new games that will resonate with the community. Housemarque has produced games on multiple platforms such as PC, iOS and Xbox 360, but most of the recent titles are exclusively for the Sonys platform. Prior to Returnal, it was best known for the Superstardust games that appeared on the PS3, PS4, and PSP.

We are excited to announce that @Housemarque has officially joined PlayStation Studios! With a solid track record and best-in-class gameplay, a highly talented studio has a bright future and we can’t be more excited to join it! pic.twitter.com/B47YlfmgCs

Hermenhulst (@hermenhulst) June 29, 2021

In a statement, Housemarques co-founder and managing director Ilari Kuittinen welcomed the acquisition and tried out new narrative delivery methods, the boundaries of this contemporary art form.

.. Apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image in the first tweet about the acquisition of Hausmark and actually mentions the acquisition of Bluepoint pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c

Nibellion (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

The news of the Housemarque acquisition came with a tweet image suggesting that Sony is trying to acquire another studio. When Sony’s PlayStation Japan Twitter account tried to tweet about the acquisition of Hausmark, it seems that they mistakenly used a promotional image announcing the acquisition of Bluepoint Games. The high quality of the images suggests that it is official but premature. The original tweet and image were then pulled, but Twitter user Nibel confirmed via TweetDeck that the image came from an official PlayStation Japan account.

Bluepoint Games is another studio with a long history of collaboration with Sony. In addition to the recent Demon’s Souls remaster, we have also remastered other PlayStation titles such as Shadow of the Colossus, Uncharted trilogy, and Flower.

The acquisition of Sony is due to its major console rival, Microsoft, which has continued to spend its own money. In recent years, Xbox makers have acquired Bethesda, Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Double Fine, and Obsidian Entertainment. Such acquisitions are important to fill Microsoft and Sony consoles with exclusive games to seduce buyers.

However, in an interview with GQ, Fruste denied Sony was in an arms race with Microsoft. I’m always looking for people with similar values, similar creative ambitions, working very well with our team to help them invest and grow as creators. Furst said.

