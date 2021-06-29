Forecasts, rumors, leaks, etc.





Everything you need to know about the July free PS Plus lineup, including leaks and rumors … [+] Forecast.

Credit: Sony

For some reason June is basically over and July is already here. How does my time fly when you are having fun? Or, well, a fun adjacency? It’s summer, but it won’t last long at this rate.

Anyway, tomorrow we need to get official words from Sony about what the PlayStation Plus lineup will look like in July. Not only the last Wednesday of the month, but also the last day of the month.

What games will be available to subscribers for free in July? Certainly only one is known. That’s because it was free in June as well. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain free throughout July, so don’t rush if you haven’t downloaded / filed yet. The rest of June will end on Thursday. It’s not yet known if the July lineup will be released this week or next week. Sony has changed the situation a bit when it comes to the release date of the PS Plus title.

In any case, rumors and speculation will bleed together in July. One of the games that may have been leaked is A Plague Tale: Innocence. It was leaked by the same person who leaked information about the remaster and sequel as a PS + game in July. This is more likely than any other leak. This is arguably not true, but next month’s PS + game is very likely.

these are:

WRC 9 (Racing Game) Uncharted: Lost Legacy (the only Uncharted title that hasn’t appeared on PS Plus yet)

Both seem to be promising candidates. Other possibilities are:

Platform simulator game like Far Cry 5 Celeste to help build the hype of Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed games like Farming and Tracks Weird things like Dragon Quest Builders 2

It can be anything! What do you want to see on the PS Plus in July? What do you think is a free title?

Thank you for letting me know and reading!

Where to find me online

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook and check out my Patreon here.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel here. Subscribe to my demonic sub-stack newsletter here and my fantastic sub-stack newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2021/06/29/playstation-plus-free-games-july-2021-predictions-rumors-leaks-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos