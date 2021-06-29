Navigate the Microsoft Teams Marketplace for Partner Opportunities





Microsoft Teams is a great opportunity for partners, developers, resellers, and MSPs. If you’re on a technology channel and want to bring a new level of productivity, collaboration, and innovation to your customers, Microsoft can help. Today, Microsoft Teams has more than 145 million active users per day.

The question is how to incorporate Microsoft Teams into your portfolio. As the demand for technologies that enable digital transformation and collaboration grows, Microsoft Teams is rapidly becoming the latest work hub for many companies. Even if you don’t currently sell UCaaS solutions, there can be beneficial situations waiting for you in the Microsoft ecosystem.

Explore opportunities available to companies looking to move to the Microsoft market.

How can partners leverage the Microsoft market?

Microsoft works with its partners in a variety of ways. The company has a lasting effort to help its collaborators succeed in the digital world. This means providing collaborators with different ways to develop innovative solutions through Microsoft.

The options are:

ISV Development Centers: ISV Development Centers allow developers to improve and enhance existing solutions and create new opportunities from scratch. Tools such as Power Platform make it easy to envision solutions, define functional requirements, and use multiple architectural design options. Microsoft Commercial Marketplace: The Microsoft Commercial Marketplace allows ISV members and partners to list solutions for Microsoft customers. The solution is displayed with Microsoft tools for easy access to clients around the world. Microsoft Certified Devices: Microsoft offers certification for AV companies that create video and audio technology endpoints for modern landscapes. Microsoft certified devices allow manufacturers to demonstrate the capabilities of solutions in line with the Microsoft ecosystem. The certification program also provides customers with a high-quality, compatible experience for Microsoft Teams Microsoft apps. Want to extend the capabilities of Microsoft Teams? The app store can help you do that. The Microsoft Teams app store is an environment where developers can offer new features to Teams fans in search of the next level of solution. There are already dozens of major brands in the app store, and Microsoft offers Visual Studio code toolkits and more, so anyone can quickly build and deploy apps. Operator Connect and Direct Routing: For specialists in the telecommunications industry, it is possible to implement telephony technology. Participate in collaboration and UCaaS landscapes using Operator Connect and Direct Routing. These two solutions enable telephony leaders to deliver the meaningful experience companies are looking for when building a business in communication with Microsoft.

The Microsoft Partner Community is a great ecosystem, no matter where you come from in the market. For decades, this environment has been at the heart of the Microsoft landscape and is a powerful tool for delivering new features and technologies to customers around the world. Today, Microsoft partners are helping businesses everywhere adapt to new work modes.

One of the best things about partnering with Microsoft is how much support you can get from your brand. The company is constantly rolling out new solutions to help partners join the ecosystem, including a solution workspace where partners can build Microsoft Partner Network accounts and use tools to accelerate time-to-market. The Solution Marketplace comes with everything from providing powerful marketing resources to your customers to increasing revenue by testing and optimizing Microsoft tools.

Microsoft supports partners with a variety of resources, including sales and marketing materials, solution-specific sales materials, branded content, and expert guidance. There are several options:

Co-selling with Microsoft: To further expand the opportunities in the Microsoft ecosystem, Microsoft offers co-selling opportunities to partners interested in co-selling. This allows organizations to sell to a wider consumer base and grow faster. Co-sales environment partners can leverage Microsoft and the broader ecosystem to reach more customers more effectively. You can also work with other Microsoft partners. Partner Collaboration: Partner collaboration is one of the most exciting parts of joining the Microsoft ecosystem. You can work with other organizations in your network to form partnerships and take advantage of new opportunities as they emerge. Microsoft can support its partners in a variety of ways through its extensive technology portfolio, global reach, skills investment, training, and support.The Microsoft Group is constantly introducing new learning opportunities and tools to reward customers for their success.

Partner Center is one of the recent additions to the Microsoft Teams market environment for potential collaborators. This solution provides a centralized experience of whether partners can manage their relationships with Microsoft, other partners, and customers as well. On-demand support is also available, giving partners quick and easy access to Microsoft support.

Can you differentiate in the Microsoft market?

Navigating the Microsoft market as a potential partner or reseller isn’t just about leveraging all the best technologies from the world of communications and collaboration. Partners need to differentiate themselves from other leaders in a highly competitive market. That’s why Microsoft offers a variety of partner opportunities for differentiation.

You can use certain Microsoft tools, including Microsoft Teams, to earn silver and gold partnership certifications and specializations. These certifications help define the most reputable partners in this area for companies looking for a Microsoft Teams strategy.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has introduced some new and highly specialized elements. These provide an opportunity to further highlight the technical scenarios in which our partners are providing the highest quality service. There are categories of all kinds of disciplines, including recruitment and change disciplines, that demonstrate a company’s ability to facilitate the use of tools such as Microsoft Teams with change management.

Microsoft also has its own Teams Practice Development playbook to help partners understand the growth opportunities that Microsoft Teams offers to both business leaders and their customers. Topics covered include everything from cross-selling teams to providing governance.

There are so many ways to join the Microsoft Partner Network that anyone can easily get started.

