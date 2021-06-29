Google Cloud and Ericsson partner to provide carriers and enterprises with 5G and edge cloud solutions





Google Cloud and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announce a partnership to co-develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help telecommunications service providers (CSPs) digitally transform and unleash new enterprise and consumer use cases. Did.

Globally, industries with a cutting-edge presence, including telecommunications service providers, retailers, manufacturers, transportation, healthcare and media / entertainment providers, are building more digital businesses and new digital experiences for their customers. I am facing the pressure to do it.

To help businesses adapt to this change, Google Cloud and Ericsson are working together to develop a new solution at the Ericsson Silicon Valley D-15 Lab. This is a state-of-the-art innovation center where you can develop and test advanced solutions and technologies live. , Multi-layer 5G platform.

Ericsson and Google Cloud have already completed the functional onboarding of Ericsson 5G on Anthos, enabling edge and on-premises use cases for CSPs and corporate telcos.

As part of the partnership, Google Cloud and Ericsson are also piloting enterprise applications at the edge of a live network using TIM. This project, which automates the capabilities of TIM’s core 5G networks and cloud-based applications, uses TIM’s Telco Cloud infrastructure, Google Cloud solutions, Ericssons 5G core networks and orchestration technology.

Joint services help companies in the automotive, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors improve efficiency and reduce latency by bringing their connections closer to their physical location.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: Organizations have a great opportunity to digitally transform their businesses with 5G and cloud capabilities such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. We are proud to partner with Ericsson to lay the foundation for telecommunications service providers and businesses alike to leverage cloud technology and cloud-native services, from telecommunications network cores to edge and enterprise facilities.

Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, said: 5G is a powerful innovation platform. Combined with edge cloud capabilities, 5G has the potential to accelerate digital transformation in almost every sector of the industry or society. I’m excited about the partnership with Google Cloud. We work with our customers to leverage the combined capabilities to solve real-world business challenges for the benefit of consumers, businesses and society as a whole.

Ericsson and Google previously formed a service partnership that enables digital transformation of operator networks and application migration through cloud-native container-based solutions.

Click here for more information on Google Clouds communications strategies.

Additional resources:

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Ericsson Ericsson enables telecommunications service providers to maximize the value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans networks, digital services, managed services, and emerging businesses. It is designed to help our customers digitize, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericssons’ investment in innovation has brought the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

