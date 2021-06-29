Windows 11: Microsoft may revisit minimum system requirements and may include Intel 7th generation chips





Microsoft today releases the first insider build for Windows 11. The new blog post adds that there are detailed elements that can help determine if an existing machine can perform a new operating system update, and that minimum requirements such as additions will be reviewed. Intel’s 7th generation chips and AMD’s Zen-2 based chips

The purpose of today’s post is to recognize and clarify the confusion caused by the PC Health Check Tool, share details of why we updated the system requirements for Windows 11, and set up learning and adjustment methods.

Minimum chip requirements and potential support for older chips

The post states that choosing a CPU with the new Windows Driver Model will bring Windows 11 into a supported and reliable state. For compatibility with most apps, Windows 11 also requires 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a processor with at least two cores and a clock speed in excess of 1Ghz.

Microsoft adds that these requirements mean that users can run Windows 11 on Intel 8th generation chips, AMD Zen 2 chips, Qualcomm 7 and 8 series chips. When we release to Windows Insider and partner with OEMs, we will test to identify devices running on Intel 7th Generation and AMD Zen 1 that may meet our principles.

TPM 2.0, the first insider build to remove CPU limits

Microsoft also added that the minimum system requirements for the first preview of Windows 11 do not include TPM 2.0 and CPU family-based restrictions, allowing previews to run on older devices.

By providing preview builds for different systems in the Windows Insider Program, you’ll learn more comprehensively about how Windows 11 works across CPU models and inform you of the adjustments needed for future minimum system requirements. ..

Why is it a new requirement?

Minimal system requirements to adapt software and hardware to meet people’s expectations and needs, harness the true value and power of PCs, and deliver the best experience now and in the future. Is required.

Windows 11 requires hardware to enable protection features such as Windows Hello, device encryption, virtualization-based security (VBS), hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI), and secure boot. .. To address this, the post states that all CPUs supported by Windows 11 have a built-in TPM, support secure boot, and support VBS and certain VBS features. The post also suggests that combining these features can reduce malware by 60%.

PC health check app has been removed

The Microsofts PC Health Check App was also removed by the company after receiving a lot of feedback that the tool lacked information on why the system couldn’t run Windows 11. We’ll be back online this fall for general availability. According to the post.

