Panasonic’s Toughbook G2 is compatible with Windows 11 even if the supply of TPM 2.0 is reduced.





Panasonic’s Toughbook G2 tablet is gloved and can be touched with 10 fingers even if it is fully compatible with Windows 11.

Panasonic’s Toughbook is designed to meet IP65 water and dust ingress and MIL-STD 810H environmental test requirements, 25 since the first bulky bounceable laptop withdrew from the production line in 1996. We are celebrating the year.

Built around the choices of purchasers of 10th generation quad-core Intel processors with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, the Toughbook G2 has its predecessor, the G1, with an optional quick eject mechanism. Comes with a wireless upgrade, an improved high-brightness display, and certification as a Microsoft Windows secure core PC.

“The device will boot into Windows 10 Pro. End users are free to update to Windows 11 as soon as Windows 11 is available,” Panasonic Senior Product Marketing Manager Dirk Weigelt told The Register. “And from the end of this year [or] Early next year, we plan to offer a Windows 11 license and pre-installed product G2 directly. “

What about alternative operating systems? “One method is what we officially support. This is usually Windows 10 Pro, and in the future Windows 11 and IoT LTSC. [Long Term Servicing Channel]”Weigert explained. [of] Together with our customers using Linux on our systems and our dedicated engineering team in Europe, we support them as much as possible from a local perspective to make that happen. “

The unit comes with an optional keyboard dock

Other changes from the G1 design include the presence of an embedded SIM (eSIM) when specified by a cellular modem, multi-region global navigation satellite system (GNSS) compatibility, and up to 12 hours of battery life from stock batteries. And up to 18.5 are included. Hours from an optional extended battery and an optional keyboard dock with backlit keys and additional USB Type-A and Type-C ports on each of the stock tablets.

There has been a major change in the modularity of the device. The side “configuration ports” allow you to select add-ons such as a second Gigabit Ethernet port, RS232 serial port, additional USB 2.0 Type-A port, barcode reader, and even a thermal camera. The Security Rear Expansion Bay can accept optional smart cards or high frequency RFID (HF-RFID) security modules.

However, you need to be careful when purchasing. Rear expansion slot add-ons can be picked up and plugged straight in at any time, but the same is not true for configuration ports. “As for the configuration port, it’s pre-installed by Panasonic itself or an authorized partner and can’t be replaced by the end user,” Weigelt said, specially to keep the device protected against water ingress. I blamed the need for installation.

“But for HF-RFID and smart card readers, there is this second area, the rear expansion area, which end users can add and replace at a later stage and purchase as an accessory.”

Moving parts

The Toughbook G2 is scheduled to begin shipping in late July 2021, but formal confirmation of compliance with MIL-STD 810H requirements will not be available until third-party testing is completed by the end of the year. In other words, as long as Panasonic can stably supply the necessary parts.

“This was certainly an industry challenge,” said John Tucker, general manager of engineering products and solutions at Panasonic, about the ongoing chip shortage. “And there were some challenges along the way, but obviously it’s one of the big parts of our really focused procurement approach because of the components selected in the product, including all chips. , Its a wide supply is available to us.

“We have overcome some of the problems we had, or the hurdles we had, and I don’t think it will be a challenge in G2. That’s what we see at this point. Of course, if something happens in the future, you have to deal with it when it happens, but you don’t have to deal with it at this time. “

One of the most missing parts right now is the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0), thanks to Microsoft’s decision to make these mandatory requirements for Windows 11. However, Panasonic is optimistic. Weigert promised that the dedicated chip, the TPM 2.0 chip, is part of vPro. [requirements] From Intel. “

Prices for the Toughbook G2 start at 2,218, excluding VAT, but it depends heavily on the required configurations and accessories. On the latter side, there are some last good news. Panasonic promises that the G2 will be compatible with “most accessories” designed for the G1 and Toughbook 20.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/06/29/panasonic_toughbook_g2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos