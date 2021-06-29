Israeli Trigo, Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Autonomous Shopping





Tel Aviv-based startup, Trigo, which provides grocery retailers with autonomous check-out-free technology, announced earlier this week that it has signed a partnership agreement to join the Google Cloud partner ecosystem. did.

Under the deal, a Trigos AI-powered solution for autonomous shopping will be available on Google Cloud, and teams from both companies will work together to accelerate digital transformation in AI-powered autonomous stores for retailers. To support.

According to the Tel Aviv-based company, the company’s decision to work with Google Cloud takes into account Google Cloud’s strong relationships with major retailers and its sensitivity to European retailers’ use of Amazon Web Services. ..

Michael Gabay, co-founder and CEO of Trigos, says he is competing for his customers and in an increasingly crowded and growing market.

Founded in 2018 by the brothers Michael and Daniel Gabay, Trigo has developed a privacy-by-design solution that equips existing grocery stores with autonomy using AI-powered computer vision technology. Trigo applies a unique algorithm to ceiling-mounted cameras that automatically upload data about shopper movements. This makes it easy for customers who shop in stores with Trigos technology to step into the store, pick up the product they want, leave without stopping at checkout, and receive a digital receipt. I can.

Last year, Trigo grew rapidly and the demand for its technology is increasing. Trigo is expanding its business in collaboration with Tesco PLC, one of the world’s largest grocery stores with stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Central Europe. REWE, Germany’s second largest grocery chain, is located in a cashierless checkout store in downtown Cologne.

Trigo estimates that there are about 500,000 convenience stores and small grocery stores (up to 1,000 square meters) around the world, which could be transformed by technology, according to an analysis of Kantar supermarket data. I am. About 120,000 of them are only in the EU and Trigo. They said they aim to continue working with retailers in mainland Europe to open more stores in 2021.

Paul Tepfenhart, director of global retail solutions at Google Cloud, says technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT are helping retailers deliver exciting and new experiences to consumers. We are pleased that Trigo is introducing a retail solution to Google Cloud. We also look forward to partnering with Trigo to help retailers accelerate adoption of these features.

