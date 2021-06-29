WP Engine enhances WordPress development by offering Local Pro to everyone for free





Austin, Texas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today has all the local tools for WordPress development, including those previously dedicated to Local Pro. And announced that it will provide features to everyone for free. Local is a local WordPress developer tool and solution with about 300,000 users who enjoy a simple development environment to build WordPress sites, test them and speed up development workflows. Most dependent on the set.

Local is the fastest and easiest way to build and develop a WordPress website on your computer. With just a few clicks, Local can install WordPress and create a site without having to access the internet. Whether you’re a professional developer or someone who wants to learn local WordPress development, Local is the best tool recommended by developers around the world.

Our commitment to give back to the WordPress community by making all local tools and features available to all local users for free, including those previously only available with paid LocalPro subscriptions. Has doubled. General manager of WP engine for SMEs. We believe that Local Pro’s capabilities will benefit the wider WordPress developer community, and we want to bring the value of Local to more developers than ever before. We want to give you more freedom to create in WordPress by making all local features available for free.

Benefits and features

Local provides developers with a sandbox to experiment and develop new sites faster. Also, developers can focus on building and launching their WordPress site instead of spending all their time debugging their local environment.

One of the most common benefits that local users list is the intuitive and easy-to-use interface. This allows you to publish your site with just a few clicks, easily pull down a live site for offline editing, and sync various developer tools across the board. Simplified workflow. Local Pro provided access to a wide set of powerful pre-release tools, but all of the following features are now available for free in Local:

Live Links-Sends near real-time preview links of your site to clients without staging or deploying to production MagicSync-Uses additional file-specific controls, including recommendations for updated, added, and deleted files And push website updates live Link Checker-Scan to find problems Links on websites to avoid problems later Instant Reload-Operate the site code and browser side by side to control the flow status Save time by maintaining and streamlining the preview of CSS changes Cloud Backup-Sync your local account to Google Drive or Dropbox and save it continuously Work and add site backups locally as needed To do

For more information on locals, please visit https://localwp.com/pro-for-everyone/. Existing users can download it locally for free, and new users can download it here.

Promote the freedom to create with the WP engine

WP Engine gives you more freedom to write in WordPress. The company’s products are the fastest of all WordPress providers, delivering 1.5 million digital experiences. Many of the world’s top 200,000 sites use the WP engine to enhance their digital experience more than anyone else in WordPress.

About WP engine

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, is the most trusted and trusted brand and developer-centric WordPress for companies and agencies of all sizes, including managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local and Genesis. We offer products. WP Engine innovations and award-winning WordPress experts power more than 1.5 million sites in 150 countries.

