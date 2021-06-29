Game and tech veterans join Scopely’s board – The Hollywood Reporter





Former Activision Blizzard President Coddy Johnson and veteran technology company advisor Marcie Vu have joined Scopely’s board of directors.

Both Johnson and Vu help Culver City-based mobile game companies, led by CEO Walter Driver, reach their growth goals, known for word games Scrabble Go, strategy game Star Trek Fleet Command, and dice game Yatzee With Buddies. I will. ..

Johnson’s experience includes Activision Blizzard’s annual revenue of over $ 8 billion for mobile, console, and PC titles. From 2017, he was president and COO of the company, leading the transition to free play and mobile before retiring in 2020.

“I have long admired Scopely’s leadership and products, and I am honored to join them as a member of the board today,” Johnson said in a statement. “Commitment to the player community, track record of building immersive experiences, and success in building a global franchise for millions of players show a bright future for growth, impact and industry leadership. Their passion is Creates immeasurable creativity, an ambitious and adventurous culture, and business excellence. “

Vu has 20 years of experience in investment banking and has advised clients such as Facebook, Google and Zynga. She has also consulted on mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Jamdat Mobile by Electronic Arts.

“Scopely has all the right elements for high growth, long-term success. Incredibly talented, strategic and ambitious teams, deep player relationships, technology-driven platform approaches , Strong business fundamentals, “said Vu. “The company is not only a leader in games and technology, but is also building a new vision of play for consumers around the world. From the beginning, they have a fundamental need for human connectivity, community and attribution. Understanding the nature, their Playgami platform facilitates extraordinary engagement and deep player connections. “

Last October, Scopely raised $ 340 million in Series E funding to support its M & A strategy and expand into new product categories.

Founded in 2011, the company has offices in Spain, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Japan, in addition to its US headquarters.

