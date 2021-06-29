Build a clean US manufacturing strategy to counter China and tackle climate change





The following are contributions from David Hart, Director of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) Clean Energy Innovation Policy Program, and Stefan Koester, Senior Policy Analyst at ITIF.

President Joe Biden recently returned from his first trip abroad. Meanwhile, he sought the help of his allies to “win the 21st century” by countering China and coping with climate change. However, the United States lacks an integrated strategy to tackle the most important issue that connects these two challenges: clean manufacturing.

To date, manufacturing and climate change have been considered primarily in separate policy silos. From time to time, they were pierced with each other. This perspective is short-sighted. The significant synergies between the two could open up opportunities to establish the United States as a world leader in low-carbon advanced manufacturing. If the country seizes these opportunities, it will create jobs, increase investment and at the same time reduce emissions from the sector, which causes at least 30% of US and global emissions.

In a recent report published by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, Boston University Institute for Sustainable Energy, and Fraunhofer USAs Center for Manufacturing Innovation, the United States is rebuilding its solid domestic manufacturing sector and leveraging its considerable power to climate. Learn more about how to tackle change. Strengths of science, technology and innovation.

To take full advantage of clean manufacturing opportunities, the federal government needs to act more strategically and more strongly than it does these days. We need to adopt robust policies with a long-term perspective, such as timely public support for technology demonstrations and early deployment in collaboration with private sector partners. Importantly, policy makers need to carefully target federal investment and focus resources on the industries and technologies that domestic producers are most likely to succeed against international competitors.

Such a strategy needs to overcome two chronic obstacles to innovation in the United States. First, we need to turn good ideas into real products so that they don’t perish in the so-called “valley of death of commercialization.” This is much more demanding on manufactured products than on software and apps. Second, for surviving and mature products, avoid the cycle of “innovate here and produce there.” The most frequent “there” is China, which has plagued US manufacturers over the last two decades.

The ITIF-BU-CMI report, presented by four expert workshops and interviews with a diverse group of more than 40 experts and stakeholders, could be a key element in the US climate and manufacturing integration strategy. It identifies four potential industries.

The first is hydrogen production. Hydrogen can replace emissions from industry, electricity and transportation, but current production methods consume very large amounts of carbon. The heating, cooling and drying equipment is second. These end uses generate about one-sixth of US emissions. Innovation has the potential to significantly reduce these emissions while winning the global market for domestic producers. Chemical production is another high-emission industry. New materials made in new ways, including bio-based production, can leverage the strengths of the United States to provide global leadership. Finally, proteins that replace meat and dairy products are beginning to become widespread, replacing agricultural emissions. Again in this area, US producers have the opportunity to leverage their existing strengths to win the international market.

These four opportunities are just a few of the many opportunities that have been largely overlooked in the discussion of new clean manufacturing policies. Each will address a major source of greenhouse gas emissions that are difficult to mitigate. Each will extend its established US capabilities and assets in promising new directions. And as the global market for clean products grows exponentially in the coming decades, each promises to become a major export business.

The Biden administration has caused climate change and reaffirmed the core problems of American manufacturing on the “Better Reconstruction” agenda. In order to expand the middle class in high-paying manufacturing while at the same time achieving the two goals of creating a cleaner and more resilient economy, the administration breaks down silos that previously separated these two problems. is needed. An integrated and clean manufacturing strategy benefits both the economy and the global environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utilitydive.com/news/building-a-us-clean-manufacturing-strategy-to-counter-china-and-tackle-clim/602530/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos