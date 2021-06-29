HP announces the lightest AMD-based consumer laptop





HP has announced the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC, the lightest consumer laptop ever. Consumer laptops start at less than £ 2.2 and are aimed at anyone who wants to connect, be productive and entertain. This is what HP calls sustainable design.

It also uses an Advanced Micro Devices processor that uses a Zen 3 core. The lightweight side can be useful for people who are just starting to walk away from home in the wake of the worst part of the pandemic.

HP has also launched the HP M24fwa FHD and HP M27fwa FHD monitors as the latest M-series monitor line with built-in audio, Eyesafe certification, and recycled marine plastic.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is available in four colors: pale rose gold, warm gold, ceramic white, and natural silver. According to the company, as more people return to their new normal, they will need a PC that they can move with at home or on the go. The PC is used 45% of the time 1 away from home to perform various tasks. Twenty-five percent of the time is spent streaming video and 11% is productive, whether learning or work-related. The data comes from HP’s own research.

Image credit: HP

Josephine Tan, Global Head of Consumer PCs at HP, said in a statement that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop combines the look and feel of the Specter and Envy laptops with the low cost and light weight of the Pavilion line. ..

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop weighing less than 1 kg and is the first Pavilion laptop to feature a complete magnesium aluminum chassis and four narrow bezels for durability and premium design. With a 90% screen-to-body ratio, you can easily see more content.

Pavilion Aero 13 will be available for upgrade to Windows 11 later this year. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 75800U mobile processor and AMD Radeon graphics, HP provides responsiveness while working and browsing, as well as smooth details while watching a movie. Battery life is up to 10.5 hours.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3 inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.5k resolution, with a vertical viewing space that is 10% wider than the traditional 16: 9 aspect ratio. .. You can browse in sunlight with a brightness of 400 knits, and it has 100% sRGB for a wide color palette.

Image credit: HP

Pavilion Aero 13 is at the forefront of sustainability at every stage of its life cycle and is made from used recycled plastic and marine bonded plastic. According to the company, it prevents more than 6,000 PET bottles from entering the ocean.

According to HP, the device features water-based paint that helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainable and recyclable. Pavilion 13 Aero is also Epeat Gold registered and Energy Star certified and is part of HP Planet Partners. This is an easy and safe way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more cyclical and low carbon economy. This is all part of HP’s efforts to provide what is called the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.

New monitor

Image credit: HP

As more and more people build the ideal home hub for work, play, and learning, HP has expanded its M-series monitor line to add 24-inch and 27-inch display solutions with built-in audio. The HP M24fwa FHD and HP M27fwa FHD monitors streamline your setup with minimalist design, innovative cable management, and integrated dual speakers for entertainment such as streaming shows, internet browsing, and casual games.

With AMD FreeSync, you can play games and watch movies without interruptions or tears, and easily adjust settings in the HP Display Center. You can also rest your eyes with HP EyeEase and Eyesafe certified technologies that don’t sacrifice 99% sRGB color quality. Both monitors are made from 85% recycled materials, 5% recycled plastics and sustainable recyclable packing.

Price and stock status

HP Pavilion Aero 13 will be available on HP.com starting in July with a starting price of $ 750. The device will also be available at select retail stores in the United States later this fall.

HP M24fwa and M27fwa FHD monitors will be available on HP.com in July with a starting price of $ 230 and $ 290, respectively.

