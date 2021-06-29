Microsoft Office has been significantly redesigned





The flat, bold colors at the top of the Office app command ribbon are gone. Forest green for Excel, dark blue for Word, burnt orange for PowerPoint, and so on. Microsoft announced in a blog post.

If you connect Office and Windows further, the Office theme will match the Windows theme by default. So if you have Windows set to dark tones, you won’t be dazzled by the bright white screen at midnight when you open Word and exit its term paper.

However, for users who want to customize the look of Office, Microsoft allows customers to choose from a variety of looks. These include a dark theme and a more familiar look with a colored toolbar that has been used for the past five years.

Microsoft (MSFT) seems to allocate some additional pixels to the command ribbon at the top of each Office app. Document, spreadsheet, or presentation titles are now the only ones that appear in the upper left corner of the app window, replacing autosave switching and customizable Quick Access Toolbar commands.

The Quick Access Toolbar, which allows you to place frequently used commands at the top of Office apps, is disabled by default in newer versions of Office. You can enable it if you want, but the commands will appear below the ribbon instead of above it, maintaining a cleaner new look.

The new Office is just a visual overhaul, with little to get in the way of new features.

Office 365 customers who sign up as beta testers will soon be able to try out new looks by enabling the Coming Soon experience. The new look will be available to customers running Windows 10 or Windows 11 on their PCs.

Microsoft obviously wants to confuse us, so beta testers can activate the new look from four of the nine Office apps, but when activated, all nine are updated. Beta testers can turn on visual overhaul from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or OneNote, but not from Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, or Visio.

Even more confusing, Outlook also shows an Coming Soon button, but activating it doesn’t change the design to a new look. The Outlook design changes when activated from these four apps. all right?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/29/tech/microsoft-office-windows-11-redesign/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos