Bonfyre Culture Coach Wins “Remote WorkTech Innovation of the Year” from Remote Tech Breakthrough





ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / June 29, 2021-CultureCoach, the first end-to-end digital coaching solution by Bonfyre workplace culture experts, recognized as “Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year” Was done. At the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. The award is presented by RemoteTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes technology excellence that enhances remote work and distributed teams.

Increasing the experience of virtual employees, whether hybrid / remote work or “generation digital” involvement, creates major new challenges for organizations and leaders with employee burnout, isolation, turnover, and turnover.

Built on tens of millions of Bonfyre data points and the science of how people build work cultures and relationships, Culture Coach is the first to provide managers with the guidance, reminders, and single digital destinations they need. Digital coaching solution. Take action on employee engagement KPIs and OKRs that are very important in the reality of new work. It’s a feature:

A proprietary library of pre-packaged “ready-to-implement” engagement actions. This saves managers from spending time investigating what to do. Actions reach the manager where they are, so they don’t have to remember when to take action. A “one-click” user experience with key cultural touchpoints on one platform, including awareness, multilingual communication, team building photography, and in-house campaigns. Facilitate visibility and engagement of manager behavior with multi-channel notifications to targeted employees (Microsoft Teams, SMS, Slack, WhatsApp). Unique action-level insights needed to transform “non-work” goals such as employee well-being, engagement, and retention into weekly actions that drive positive change.

RemoteTech Breakthrough performs a comprehensive assessment of remote technology solutions, recognizing the creativity, diligence and success of companies in this area. This year’s awards program has attracted over 1,600 nominations worldwide, along with winners from other categories such as AirSlate, Monday.com, RingCentral and Zapier.

“Performance management is best when you can break down your enterprise-level goals into the repetitive actions you need to achieve them, such as X-phones and Y demos to reach your sales goals. Today. , Organizations need to achieve the same level of action. Clarity that moves the needle to affiliation, culture, retention and involvement, “said Mark Sawyier, co-founder and CEO of Bonfyre. “To perform engagement, managers need more than directional guidance from engagement research because everything else is included. Automatically optimize based on what drives results. I need some normative recommendations to do. I’ll start over in this space. “

About Bonfyre Bonfyre is a workplace culture platform for building connections with the modern, more remote workforce. To do this, we provide employees with a digital space separate from the productivity tools needed to recreate the casual “water cooler” interaction that builds relationships, trust, and inclusiveness. Our platform is a daily front-end destination for cultural drivers such as team building, awards, research, employee well-being, philanthropy, and communities of common interest. And put it all in one place to identify and suggest specific actions that employees can take, from sharing photos to recognizing colleagues, to improve business outcomes such as retention, satisfaction, and performance. .. Bonfyre was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Louis. Let’s get together with Bonfyre. Go to bonfyreapp.com.

Media contacts Andrew Carlson[email protected]

Sauce bonfire

Related Links

http://bonfyreapp.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonfyres-culture-coach-awarded-remote-work-tech-innovation-of-the-year-by-remotetech-breakthrough-301322181.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos