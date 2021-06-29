Sony acquires repeater developer Housemarque, Bluepoint has the following possibilities:





The return hit the PS5 in April.

Housemarque

Sony posted on Tuesday that it has acquired the Finnish developer Housemarque behind the PlayStation 5 Exclusive Returnal. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Prior to the release of Returnal in April, Housemarque was known for PlayStation limited editions such as Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation, Resogun, and Alienation.

To know

Get the latest technical articles on CNET Daily News every week.

In the release, Housemarque co-founder and managing director Ilari Kuittinen said, “After more than 15 years of successful collaboration, we’re excited to expand our potential and join PlayStation Studios. “. “Returns are a testament to our strong relationship with PlayStation Studios and the belief that we take the risk to explore our creativity and give us the freedom to develop something unique.”

PlayStation Studios will be joined by the 13th developer, Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac, Uncharted and The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, and Horizon developer Guerrilla Games. I own it.

.. Apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image in the first tweet about the acquisition of Hausmark and actually mentions the acquisition of Bluepoint pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c

Nibellion (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

The Bluepoint Games (the studio behind the Demon’s Souls PS5 Remaster) could be the next studio to join the PlayStation Studio, as pointed out by the trusted leaker Nibel.

“PlayStation Japan seems to have uploaded the wrong image in its first tweet about the acquisition of Hausmark. It actually mentions the acquisition of Bluepoint,” they wrote in the tweet.

The PlayStation did not immediately respond to requests for comments regarding Bluepoint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/sony-acquires-returnal-developer-housemarque/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos