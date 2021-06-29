Amazon’s latest Alexa tricks help kids read





Amazon has announced Reading Sidekick, a new feature in the Kids Plus service on Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Designed to improve your reading skills and abilities, Reading Sidekick allows you to read physical or digital books with Alexa by reading the books in turn with your digital assistant. Reading Assistant is included in the Kids Plus service that comes with Kids edition Fire tablets and Echo speakers, or as a $ 2.99 / month ($ 4.99 without Amazon Prime) or $ 69 / year ($ 99 without Prime) subscription plan. It will be available and will be available from June 29th. ..

Reading Sidekick works with most Alexa-enabled devices such as Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids, Echo Plus, and Echo Show. When you enable Amazon Kids mode (via the Alexa smartphone app) on your smart speaker or smart display, your child can say Alexa and start reading and start a reading side kick. Then, in the Kids Plus app on your Fire tablet or other device, you’ll be prompted to select a physical or digital book. Choose to read a lot, read a little, or take turns. Then start reading a book. According to Amazon, more than 700 books are currently available on the system, and more books are released each week.

When the book begins, Alexa listens to the children reading and automatically assists with pronunciation and other tasks while reading the book. It provides encouragement through phrases like good work! When a child finishes reading a book or goes through a particularly tricky section. The little-read mode occupies most of the reading, expecting the child to read a book and read one page or paragraph every few pages. The read a lot mode is the opposite. The child is expected to read four pages in a row, and Alexa then reads one page. Take-turn mode is a simple alternation of reading a page or paragraph between your child and Alexa.

What Sidekick doesn’t do is follow up with all sorts of comprehension questions to see how much your child holds or understands from the book. There are no test or quiz components. It is best to think of it as edutainment, not as a replacement for a proper learning curriculum.

Reading Sidekick works with both audio-only Echo devices and screened devices. Image: Amazon Reading Sidekick suggestions at the Amazon Echo Show. Image: Amazon

The reading side kick works with both Alexa smart speakers and smart displays, but does not display the text of the book on the smart display screen and instead uses that area for book recommendations. Alexa can also provide basic Echo speaker recommendations so you don’t have to use a leading sidekick on your screen. Parents can see the books their children are reading on the Kids Plus web dashboard.

Amazon says it’s also launching Alexa Voice Profiles for kids this week. This allows the Echo to recognize the voice of a particular child and personalize the experience. This is useful when multiple children share a single Echo device. If the child is talking to Echo with Kids Mode not enabled and Alexa recognizes his voice, the child will switch to Kids Mode, provide age-appropriate answers, filter explicit music, and approve. Approved skills that limit calls and messages to contacts. Parents can set up to four unique voice profiles for their children in the Alexa app.

In an interview prior to today’s announcement, Amazon’s Head of Learning and Education, Marissa Mierow, said Reading Sidekick aims to foster fluency and love for reading among children, and how closely reading skills are linked. Said it was developed by what you are doing. Success in after-school schoolwork and social life.

According to the company, it took nearly a year to build this feature, adjust Alexas’ patience, detect children’s pronunciation of difficult words and understand their pronunciation, and more. .. According to Mierow, the company has formed an advisory board of teachers, scientific researchers and curriculum experts to guide the development of the service while it is being built. We are currently releasing this feature in the hope that it will help children fight the summer slides in reading ability that occur when they are absent from school for 6-8 weeks between grades.

According to Mierow, the reading sidekick’s sweet spot age range is 6-9 years. This is because even the simplest mode requires some reading ability for the child to follow Alexa. Most of the books in the supported libraries are aimed at these novice readers, but there are also more advanced books for older children who want to use the service.

The Reading Sidekick section of your children’s Fire tablet shows all the books that are supported. Screenshot: Dan Seifert / The Verge

Prior to today’s announcement, I had the opportunity to try Reading Sidekick with my 6 year old kid. With both the standard Echo Dot with Kids mode and the recently released Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, I was able to test reading physical and digital books using Alexa.

Based on our experience, the ideal setup for Reading Sidekick is a Fire HD Kids tablet (or the Kids Plus app on an iPad or similar device) and an audio-only Echo speaker. Reading sidekick works with physical books, but when my kid is reading, it requires quick dexterity to turn pages rather than swiping the screen like a digital book on a tablet. I had a hard time catching up with Alexa. In addition, the tablet has access to the entire library of books compatible with the service, but books at home can be hit or missed. (However, Amazon will highlight physical books in the store that are compatible with Reading Sidekick.)

At the Echo Show, the Reading Sidekick app frequently exited the home screen and started displaying the clock and weather, even though Alexa was still listening to my kid’s reading. This was confusing for them, as they stopped reading when they noticed that the screen had changed. The on-screen recommendations overlap with the tablet’s own recommendations, so making the screen almost meaningless made the speaker-only Echo a better experience. Naturally, Alexa works best in a quiet room where your child’s voice is most audible.

Reading Sidekick crashed while reading a book on both devices, Alexa stopped listening to the book, and on Wednesday the whole process had to start over. We were able to resume from where we left off, but it’s a messy process and I’m not sure if my kid could understand it without my help there. Amazon states that this wasn’t what it saw during the Reading Sidekick beta test, but it’s related to a company that is expanding the availability of features from the preview group I belonged to to the general population of Echo owners. It may be.

Sidekick helped my kid through difficult sections automatically and corrected the pronunciation of a few words

When Sidekick was working as expected, it helped my kid through a section that my kid was having trouble reading automatically and tried to fix some of their weird pronunciations. It also rewarded them for completing the book with a message of encouragement. But when the functionality was tested, my kid just wanted to play apps and games on his Fire tablet and wasn’t very interested in reading any more books.

Of course, there are some pressing concerns about getting children to read books on robots. One is privacy, but if you already have an Echo speaker at home, this isn’t really any different.

A bigger concern may be Reading Sidekick, where Alexa takes the traditional place of parents or teachers in teaching reading. Many parents value the time they spend reading it and teaching their children to see it as both a developmental and bond activity.

Still, many parents want their children to read more books than they do and do not have time to devote themselves to it due to the many obligations of modern life. The ability to have your child practice reading with Alexa to supplement the reading that the family may do together may be appealing. Unlike parents, Alexa never gets tired of reading the same book over and over again.

Parents need to consider privacy concerns and Amazon-powered robots that teach their children, but they also have to deal with fairly heavy hardware requirements. This service requires a subscription to at least one Amazon device and the KidsPlus service. Works best if you’re using both an Echo speaker and a Fire HD tablet (or another tablet with the Kids Plus app), doubling the number of devices you need to buy or already own Make the most of it.

The Leading Sidekick is an example of Amazon that has come up with more ways to make Alexa and its artificial intelligence useful in our lives while keeping things as close as possible within the Amazon ecosystem. It’s also unlikely to be the last educational tool offered to Alexa. Many kids are already using virtual assistants to help with simple math and other trivia quizzes. It’s not a leap to think that Alexa’s learning and education team has the potential to move on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/6/29/22554428/amazon-reading-sidekick-alexa-echo-skill-kids-voice-profiles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos