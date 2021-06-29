Apple is currently the largest corporate customer of Google’s cloud storage





Apple has dramatically increased the amount of data stored in Google’s cloud services. This suggests that Apple’s storage needs have grown faster than they can handle on their servers.

As of May 2021, Apple plans to spend about $ 300 million on Google cloud storage services in 2021, up about 50% year-on-year, sources told The Information.

In November 2020 alone, Apple increased the amount of user data stored in Google services by about 470 petabytes, bringing the total amount of data stored in Google’s cloud to more than 8 exabytes. For reference, one byte is enough to record a video call over 237,000 years long.

Apple is currently ranked as the largest corporate client for Google’s cloud services. Within Google, Apple even has a name for its size: Bigfoot. In 2018, Apple confirmed that it used Google for its user data storage needs.

Apple’s data needs far outweigh other Google customers. Apple’s 470 petrabyte increase in November was about the same as the total amount of storage used by Google’s second-largest customer, TikTok maker ByteDance.

Apple also seems to be making a lot of money for Google cloud storage. According to the cost calculator on Google’s website, storing 8 exabytes of data costs about $ 218 million per month. Again, Apple pays Google about $ 300 million a year and keeps the same amount.

It’s not clear why Apple’s storage on Google cloud services has increased so dramatically. However, this purchase suggests that Apple’s purchase of storage is more cost-effective than building new capacity, or that Apple has grown so rapidly that it can no longer be procured, built, or maintained. I have. The server in the timely way you need to store your data.

Following Apple and ByteDance, Spotify was Google’s third-largest customer with about 460 petabytes of data, Twitter was fourth with 315 petabytes, and Snapchat was third with about 275 petabytes.

Apple stores your iCloud data in both Amazon Web Services and Google’s cloud. That data is encrypted by Apple. That is, neither Amazon nor Google can get the customer’s iCloud information.

AWS still dominates the entire cloud storage market, but Google is opening its own niche. For example, Apple uses a format of Google cloud storage called object storage. It is designed to handle data needs such as audio files, video files and documents.

