Technology Trends: Innovation Keeps Clark-Based GEP Leading in Procurement Software Sector





Supply chain. That’s why I couldn’t get toilet paper in the early days of the pandemic. And that’s why you’re having a hard time getting a semiconductor-filled car today. The COVID-19 crisis has spotlighted the supply chain, and companies that manufacture highly rated supply chain software are now worthy of their recognition.

In New Jersey, one of these supply chain and sourcing software companies is GEP Worldwide, which was founded about 22 years ago by four partners in the basement of Westfield CEO Subhash Makhijas. The partner was formerly Accenture’s top consultant. Previously relatively unobtrusive, GEP has about 600 employees in New Jersey and about 4,500 employees worldwide.

Earlier this year, we had to convince people that they needed to do something about their supply chain issues, Makhija told us.

When COVID-19 hit, that was no longer the case.

Basically, the entire supply chain digitization and automation that took place last year typically takes three, four, or five years, he said. There was a lot of demand. We actually grew 32%. This is in line with growth over the last 5-7 years.

Algorithm innovations and changes

Suddenly, the supply chain, which was previously an operational topic, has become a board-level topic for most large companies, says Makhija. He said that over the last 12 to 15 months, the old algorithms we built and other software vendors we built for demand planning were actually based on historical data, but all failed. It was.

This is a once-in-a-century event and most supply chain software wasn’t built to handle it. However, he said GEP picked up the ball, continued to innovate, and realized that historical data could no longer cut the ball.

He said it was irrelevant what happened 15 months ago.

The company uses 12-week pandemic data and real-time data to see what’s happening in logistics around the world and how the weather affects shipments to innovate and build real-time planning software. have started.

Revised the software algorithm. This makes it more accurate and allows us to connect supply and demand.

He added that the company uses machine learning and artificial intelligence experts to create software that allows customers to visualize their entire supply chain.

Innovation has enabled GEP to serve Fortune 500 customers in health care. Finance; Manufacturing; Consumer Products; Retail; Automotive; Chemical, Oil and Gas Sector.

Makhija is honored to be at the forefront of helping to continue the supply chain. We are still very modest. We’re not the kind of company you read on the front page of The Wall Street Journal, even if it has had a huge impact on big banks, big finance, oil and gas, and other companies.

GEP is organized along the vertical market of the industry. There are some of the most well-known consumer goods companies, including Kellogg’s, General Mills and Unilever.

In terms of health care, New Jersey has many good customers, Makija said. For example, Bristol Myers Squibb is our very large customer. So does Johnson & Johnson. In the retail sector, customers like Macy’s use our software. Chemistry, oil and gas are big, big sectors for us.

GEP’s customers also include Chevron, ExxonMobil and DuPont. He said financial services are another large sector of GEP across the river. Customers include Citibank, Bank of America and Prudential.

Regaining fun in the growth of the company

Makhija discussed how COVID has changed the company over the past year. When employees returned home, the company became nervous about its ability to stay productive, but the fear didn’t last long. The company’s software was able to meet new internal demand, and external demand for the product increased.

The difference is that I used to go to the office, get together with a very strong culture and enjoy the work. The office was closed, but is now slowly opening. The gathering went beyond zoom and team calls, and then took some of the fun part of growing the company, Makija said. Last year, the fun became the back seat. Employees are working hard. They are tired and exhausted and we need more inspiration. So we are really looking forward to the office reopening (as people get vaccinated).

NJTechWeekly.com asked about GEP’s ability to find talent in New Jersey. Historically, we’ve been able to find talented people here, but the demand for engineers has risen significantly since the beginning of the year, leading to higher turnover rates and higher salaries. According to Makija, finding people has become a bit more difficult since the beginning of the year.

According to Makija, GEP currently has about 80 positions.

The company takes advantage of New Jersey’s R & D tax credit.

GEP is always investing in innovation and R & D. So the state gives us some help there, which is very, very helpful, Makija said.

He told us he was very happy that the state had to offer his company. He said New Jersey is his home and he plans to stay here.

Conversation starter

Please contact GEP Worldwide (gep.com) or call 732-382-6565.

