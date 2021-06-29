Dell Digital High End Series Webcam Review | PCMag





The laptop’s built-in webcam isn’t particularly sharp, and the microphone may not be that sharp either. While it makes sense to expect both the best image and audio quality when buying a new webcam, many of the models we test tend to downplay the sound. Some, like the $ 129.99 PolyStudio P5, offer surprisingly clear audio, but very few. The 4K Dell UltraSharp is completely in the opposite direction because it focuses entirely on video without the use of a microphone at all. This may seem like a big omission for a $ 199.99 webcam, but it makes sense. Dedicated headsets or USB mics produce better sound than webcams, so to record video chat, streaming, or clarity, à la carte these devices to take advantage of both. We recommend that you purchase it. Dell’s focus on images pays off, and UltraSharp captures the best images you’ve ever seen, making it a robust webcam for serious streamers.

The UltraSharp is one of the most sophisticated webcams I’ve ever seen, with a 3.54 x 1.65 inch (LW) cylindrical design in gunmetal aluminum. One end of the cylinder holds the lens, along with a Windows Hello and indicator light and IR sensor for presence detection. The other end is perfectly flat. Both the USB-C cable and mount connections are on the underside of the cylinder. A simple, flat metal disc acts as a privacy cover, magnetically attached to the end of the lens when you want to cover it, and magnetically attached to the opposite end when you don’t need it. This is a simple and elegant solution that doesn’t spoil the overall aesthetics.

The magnetic connection extends beyond the lens cap. The rectangular notch for the webcam mount on the underside of the unit is also magnetic and can be quickly attached to the included monitor clip or table / tripod mount. Both mounts are equally minimalist.

The monitor mount is a simple, flat clip that unfolds to support the back of your monitor or laptop, with a thin lip to take advantage of the top edge. The joints are stiff enough to feel safe to align, and the magnetic inserts that connect to the webcam can be tilted up and down. However, you cannot adjust the webcam angle to the left or right on the clip. It will always be perpendicular to the screen. A table mount is a small stand with a flat square base for mounting on a table and a screw hole on the bottom for mounting on a tripod. Curiously, it doesn’t tilt up and down, so you need to worry about the height of the surface that sets it.

No video, no audio

UltraSharp webcams can capture 4K video (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) at 24 or 30 frames per second, or 1080p or 720p video at 24, 30, or 60 frames per second. Originally, the viewing angle of the lens is 90 degrees, but it can be set to 65 degrees or 78 degrees. The camera features autofocus, auto white balance, and face tracking auto framing, allowing you to track your face and digitally zoom to keep it in the center of the frame.

Unlike most consumer webcams, the digital high-end series has no microphone at all. This means that the camera cannot capture audio on its own and must rely on another audio device such as the laptop’s built-in microphone, USB microphone, or headset. This is not a big loss, as most webcam microphones are mediocre at best. It is generally recommended to use a headset or microphone for the best sound quality for video calls, streams, and recordings. That said, the Poly Studio P5 mentioned above and the $ 169.99 Logitech StreamCam are both cheaper packages than UltraSharp, proving that stable audio from a webcam is possible.

The well-named Dell Peripheral Manager software allows you to fine-tune your UltraSharp settings to update your firmware. This allows you to set recording resolution and frame rate, switch between automatic focus and white balance mode settings and manual slider-adjusted settings, switch AI auto-framing to follow your face, and enable high dynamic range (HDR) video capture. It can be converted and prioritized. Either the exposure or the frame rate during capture. If you want to take a quick clip, the software also has a very simple video capture tool (the digital high-end series doesn’t have a microphone, so your computer’s default audio input device is used).

Dell UltraSharp Web Camera Performance

Under the right conditions, Dell Digital High-End Series webcams offer the best image quality you’ve seen with consumer webcams. But what those conditions are may surprise you. Basically, you need a fill light (or ring light) to get the best performance from this camera.

Image quality with all lights in the room turned on

The shot above was taken from a 4K recording under full light in my bedroom. In terms of displaying hair and stubble details, it looks as good as the $ 99.99 Razer Kiyo. But with the overhead lights behind, the exposure and focus are drawn towards the background rather than my face. In fact, the details on my shelves are even clearer than my face. You can manually adjust the focus using the Dell Peripheral Manager software, but you cannot change the behavior of auto-exposure.

Image quality with all lights in the room turned off

This next shot shows how the camera works in the dark, with the overhead lights off and the monitor alone illuminating the face. My face is certainly the focus of attention and the exposure and focus are locked during the test recording. It is also clear that only the monitor light is on. However, the graininess of the entire frame softens facial details and creates static noise in the background.

Image quality with all lights in the room turned off using fill lights

UltraSharp works best with the overhead lights off, but the fill light (in this case a cheap LED daylight lamp) illuminates my face directly. This keeps the exposure and focus directly on the face and minimizes noise. This is a great image and shows how good the digital high-end series of videos look. You just need to think about how you are illuminated and make sure your face is illuminated and you are not backlit by stronger light.

Of course, you have to consider ambient light regardless of the camera you use, but UltraSharp really shows how clear the difference is. Still, it hasn’t reached the quality of a very good digital camera or smartphone connected to a computer, but with some preparation you can get closer.

Sharpest webcam image

Dell UltraSharp webcams can capture great video, but you need to know exactly what you’re working on. Since you don’t have a mic, you’ll probably need to capture audio with a USB mic or headset (of course you can use the laptop’s built-in mic, but it may not sound that hot). Also, special attention should be paid to the lighting. For best results, you should use some form of direct lighting, such as a ring light. If you don’t mind jumping over these hoops, UltraSharp provides the best image you’ve seen on a consumer webcam. If you don’t want to do all of this, or if you want to reduce your spending, Poly Studio P5 remains your number one priority. It’s $ 70 cheaper than UltraSharp, so it has a surprisingly good mic. The image quality isn’t very sharp, but it’s much less affected by exposure and can capture stable video in most lighting conditions.

