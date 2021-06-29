Sapphire Rapids Xeons with HBM may rule DAOS – blocks and files





Future gen-4 Xeon processors will use High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for faster processing, and Intel will also announce Ponte Vecchio GPU verification, Ethernet HPC use, and commercial support for DAOS object storage.

Intel announced these moves at the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC).

Trish Damkroger, VP and GM of Intel’s High Performance Computing, announced the news of sapphire at ISC and provided a quote. Intel was the driving force behind the industry’s move to exascale computing, and that advance was made possible by the CPU, XPU, and oneAPI toolkits. With exascale-class DAOS storage and high-speed networking, we are approaching that goal.

It is arguable whether Intel is the driving force behind exascale computing. AMD supplies processors for El Capitan exascale supercomputers, which are used in Fujitsu’s Post-K machines. But Intel is certainly working hard on exascale-class computing.

HBM

Catch-up mode Intel is driving HBM and states that the fourth generation of the next Xeon SP generation, following the third generation Ice Lake system, will be called Sapphire Rapids. HBM is designed to use a stacked DRAM chip connected to the base interposer layer linked to the CPU and does not use the traditional memory channel / socket architecture. Its architecture is limited by the number of 8 sockets supported for the 3rd generation Ice Lake Xeons.

High bandwidth memory system.

Sapphire Rapids Xeons significantly increase memory bandwidth by using HBM, so memory bandwidth-sensitive workloads need to run faster. According to Intel, users can use only high-bandwidth memory or combine it with DDR5 to enhance their workload.

The US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora supercomputer and the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Crossroads supercomputer both use HBM-backed Sapphire Rapids Xeons.

However, capacity and performance figures were not included in Intel’s marketing. Intel does not manufacture DRAM, so you will need to purchase the HBM2e chip from SK Hynix and perhaps the interposer to assemble the HBM itself. An 8-socket Ice Lake can have a memory bandwidth of approximately 200GB / sec. Sapphire Rapids with HBM may make 3 to 6 times more progress on it. We just have to wait and see. Intel will launch the HBM variant of Sapphire Rapids in late 2022 after the launch of the main Sapphire Rapids.

HBM can be designed to be used as a layered Level 4 cache above a pool of DDR5 main memory. How it can interoperate with Optane persistent memory is an interesting question. You will probably see a memory hierarchy that includes the CPU cache, L4 HBM cache, Optane PMem cache (L5), and DDR5 DRAM. Do I need an Optane PMem even if the L4 HBM cache resides on top of the main socketed DRAM?

PCIe gen-5

Sapphire Rapids also supports PCIe gen-5, double PCIe gen-4 speed, and CXL v1.1 interconnect. This speeds up storage drive IO and increases memory capacity. When such a system becomes available in an enterprise on-premises system, the PCIe gen-3 bus system should perform significantly better than a gen-3 Xeon server that uses a blown PCIe gen-4 bus.

Ponte Vecchio Intel GPUs will also use HBM, and Intel states that Ponte Vecchio will be available in OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) form factors and subsystems that provide the scale-up and scale-out capabilities required for HPC applications.

Intel claims that 100 Gigabit / s speed Ethernet 800 series network adapters and switches rival InfiniBand performance at a much lower cost.

Let’s rule DAOS

DAOS Distributed Application Object Storage is an open source parallel file system for high performance computing using Intel Optane and is the successor to Intel, Luster. Intel will provide commercial support for DAOS to its partners as an L3 support offering. This allows partners to offer turnkey storage solutions in combination with their own services.

Such partners include HPE, Lenovo, Supermicro, Brightskies, Croit, Nettrix, Quanta, and RSC Group.

