Striton Manufacturing joins the Battery Innovation Consortium to improve battery technology and performance for the future of the energy sector





Stryten supports research and development of lead batteries for energy storage and transportation applications

Alpharetta, Georgia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Stryten Manufacturing supports the development of next-generation lead battery technology and researches new innovative products and solutions to meet future storage energy Request to join the Battery Innovation Consortium (CBI) to promote.

Composed of world-leading battery manufacturers and research specialists, CBI focuses on cutting-edge, pre-competitive scientific research in rechargeable energy storage. Members of the consortium will collaborate and outsource specific research initiatives to promote innovation in lead battery technology and maximize the market potential of lead batteries.

Tim Vargo, CEO of Stryten Manufacturing, is pleased to join this group of key industry leaders and innovators helping solve critical energy problems in the future. The partnership with CBI not only provides innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers, but also sets new standards of safety, sustainability and performance to help meet the ever-increasing needs of the entire energy sector. Useful for.

Founded 25 years ago, CBI is the only global research-based organization focused on breakthroughs in lead battery technology for energy storage and transportation applications. The consortium leverages industry and academic expertise and research capabilities around the world to improve battery performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Stryten Manufacturing to CBI. CBI Director Dr. Alistair Davidson is working as a company to innovate lead-acid battery technology and is a breakthrough in developing next-generation batteries for energy storage. Complements the work. “

Working together, the industry can solve common problems and develop new innovations that will power vehicles, markets and industries in the future. Currently, CBI and its members are focusing on various battery performance projects such as cycle life, energy density, and battery life.

The story continues

About Stritton Manufacturing

Stryten Manufacturing builds innovative battery solutions that power everything from submarines to subcompact cars, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, it moves people and operates an important supply chain. Our battery solutions include lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers, and cloud-based software to help businesses make smart fleet design decisions. Backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has the energy to challenge the status quo and provide today’s most renowned brands in manufacturing, distribution and retail with the highest performance battery solutions. Stryten will partner with our customers to meet the growing current and future demand for reliable energy storage capacity. For more information, please visit www.stryten.com.

Contact: Melissa Floyd Stryten Manufacturing 678-566-9887 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stryten-manufacturing-joins-consortium-battery-130900890.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos