



This article is part of the OnTech newsletter. You can sign up here and pick it up on weekdays.

I’m going to put Apple and other tech giants on the therapist’s couch: It’s helpful to investigate their vulnerabilities to understand their motives and behavior.

This year, I was surprised that Apple rarely appeared as a regulator. And some app companies are complaining loudly about the shortcomings of the app system that Apple created over a decade ago. Dissatisfaction is essentially Apple’s abuse of control over iPhone apps, imposing unreasonable fees and complexity on app developers. This is the allegation in a pending lawsuit against Apple by Fortnite video game maker Epic Games.

Apple says it’s correct to manage the app and charge a fee for some things you do on your phone. But something else is working. It’s afraid.

Connecting the point between Apple’s business plight and its choices affects what the company does, and thus how those actions affect everyone, whether or not they own an Apple device. Helps you understand what it is. Apple’s strategy bends the world.

Why does Apple need to worry? It’s a huge success and you have so much cash that corporate employees are sitting in desk chairs that may be more expensive than your sofa. Or your car.

But in reality, smartphone sales won’t be as fast as they did in the 2010s when Apple became a superstar. Smartphones have become an integral part of modern life in many countries, like refrigerators, but the chances of buying a smartphone for the first time are low each year, and people spend a lot of time waiting to replace their existing phones. It has become.

(I admit that Apple recently sold a lot of iPhones and other devices. Look closely if it continues or if it’s a pandemic-related blip.)

Many people who monitor Apple and the company don’t think it’s a problem if Apple struggles to sell more iPhones each year. Instead, the company makes more money from gadgets in their homes and pockets in the form of subscriptions such as app downloads, Apple Music, AirPods headphones, and other services connected to Apple products and company devices. I shifted the strategy.

That smart strategy works very well, but it’s also a strategy born of necessity now that the peak era of smartphones seems to be over.

The long shadows cast by Apple also need to be better than the iPhone company. For example, if Apple wasn’t too reliant on making money from sources other than selling the iPhone, would it be willing to rethink the app store aspect? And how much does Apple’s tactics change all the technologies we use?

Vox writer Peter Kafka recently decided to launch a newsletter that Facebook will read outside the Facebook app to avoid paying Apple’s requirements for digital subscriptions sold within the iPhone app. I wrote. Billions of people using Facebook are influenced by Apple’s strategy to squeeze more cash out of the app.

The company also said it felt that Apple’s rules forced people to charge people with the iPhone app. In short, these apps can be worse for users due to a shift in Apple’s strategy.

It is not uncommon for the world around us to be shaped by a company’s business model and finances. And sometimes it works in our favor. Microsoft allows Windows PC users access to more types of apps. This is because, unlike Apple, you don’t have to make money from the price of the app, and Microsoft wants to focus on Apple.

We have completely lost the tactics to make money on the whims of big companies. But I find it useful to find out how our technology choices aren’t accidental and aren’t driven purely by what we want.

Before going

Perhaps Facebook’s Victory in a Long War: A federal judge said the Federal Trade Commission’s proceedings to disband Facebook lacked too many essential facts to move on. It was. The judge ordered the government to provide evidence that Facebook meets the legal definition of monopoly, Cecilia Kang reported. DealBook has an analysis of opinions from judges, who also said that it took too long for more than 40 states to file their own antitrust proceedings.

Related: All antitrust investigations and proceedings against big tech companies are great for lawyers, Cecilia and David McCabe wrote. Example: 51 lawyers from 21 law firms have appeared in court in connection with an antitrust litigation against Google.

Life is just the feed for online postings. Residents of rural Chinese counties impersonate old-fashioned farmers and fishermen to stage the bygone Chinese scene so that local and foreign tourists can take pictures and post them online. The setup is complicated, such as burning straw to simulate mist.

Robot pets are ok, but they are also promising. They can be sophisticated enough to be in their own category, not necessarily living pets or glorious toasters, says Gizmodo writers.

Hug to this

This is a captivating video of a flock of sheep, recorded from a drone for several months and speeded up. (I first found this in the Garbage Day newsletter.)

We want to hear from you. What do you think of this newsletter and what else do you want us to explore? Please contact us at [email protected]

If you haven’t already put this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. You can also read past OnTech columns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/technology/apple-business-strategy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos