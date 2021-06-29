Exclusive Google deal with a French publisher with antitrust decisions pending-Source





Paris, June 29 (Reuters)-Google (GOOGL.O) pays for news content as it awaits antitrust decisions that could shape copyright negotiations for online news in Europe Suspended a preliminary contract with a French publisher. Two sources close to the problem said.

Under a three-year framework agreement signed by the Alliance de la presse d’information generale (APIG), a lobby group representing Google and major French publishers, U.S. companies added a total of 7,600 to 121 publications in January. Agreed to pay 10,000 dollars. According to a document seen by Reuters.

This is one of the hottest deals under Google’s “News Showcase” program, which provides compensation for news snippets used in search results, and is the first deal in Europe.

But since then, Google hasn’t signed individual license agreements with APIG members, and negotiations have been virtually frozen until antitrust decisions are made, sources said.

Very few publications, such as the daily newspapers Le Monde, Le Figaro, and Liberation, reached individual deals prior to the framework agreement.

In a statement, Google, a division of Alphabet Inc, said, “We are working with publishers, APIG and French competition authorities to reach an agreement to close and sign more deals. “.

There were no immediate comments on APIG.

It is not clear whether the framework agreement could be abandoned as a result of a French antitrust ruling, sources said.

French competition authorities have not disclosed when the decision will be announced.

The freeze on the deal was caused by a report presented by a French antitrust investigator in February, sources said.

In an unpublished report, antitrust investigators accused Google of failing to comply with French competition authorities’ orders on how to negotiate with news publishers over copyright. The sources who read told Reuters at the time.read more

It is up to the Watchdog board to decide whether to issue a penalty.

One of the key demands issued by Watchdog was for Google to engage in “transparent, objective, non-discriminatory” discussions in good faith with the news publishers who sought it for three months. ..

Google has repeatedly stated that it had met in good faith with a French news publisher. Many French media outlets are against it.

“The APIG-Google deal is a perfect example of what you shouldn’t do,” said Laurent Mauriac, co-representative of Spirit, a union of independent online news publishers.

APIG-Google’s transactions include a promise that the signed news publisher will offer Google’s news showcase products. This is a clause condemned by an external news publisher of APIG.

Google is ready to meet with news publishers beyond APIG, Sebastian Misov, head of the company’s French division, told Europe 1 Radio last month.

He added that he is open to providing independent third parties with access to some of Google’s online traffic data, a key factor in determining the value of news content.

Report by Matthew Rosemain Edited by Christian Rowe and Mark Potter

