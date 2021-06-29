The addition of tech-savvy creative Carolina senior marketing further enhances the integrity platform





“Dustin is a very dynamic leader and we are very excited to partner with him. Integrity has taken Dustin and his outstanding team to the next level of his business and never before. We provide a wide range of resources and support to achieve this, “explained Brian W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. “As part of Integrity, Carolina Senior Marketing has a team of people dedicated to helping them reach their goals with additional resources, new products and services. A vibrant and forward-thinking company like Dustin. Is important to our mission of insurance and our innovation. “We are excited to welcome Carolina Senior Marketing into the Integrity family.”

Carolina Senior Marketing offers life, health and Medicare insurance plans through hundreds of independent agencies and agencies across the United States. The company is renowned for its boutique service approach and ability to deliver personalized marketing activities that maximize the unique skill set of each agent or agency. In 2021, Carolina Senior Marketing will serve 85,000 Americans while helping agents secure over $ 50 million in premiums annually.

Dustin Alipur, CEO of Carolina Senior Marketing, said: “What Integrity is doing with technology, data and research is changing games across the industry. We are very excited to take advantage of those opportunities. Integrity’s platform fuels us. It helps to replenish and take the next stage of business. I couldn’t. I can’t be more excited to be part of the Integrity family, which has many opportunities in front of us. “

Carolina Senior Marketing now has access to the capabilities of Integrity’s strategic partners to provide end-to-end expertise throughout their insurance experience. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International, Insurance Administrative Solutions third-party administrators, and major call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCareBenefits and UnifiedHealth.

“Dustin has supported agents in a revolutionary way in this area,” said Ryan Kimble, President of the Agent Pipeline and Managing Partner of Integrity. “He brings a new vision to Integrity on how agents and agencies can grow in smaller markets. With the strong resources of Integrity behind, Dustin is able to do business through the explosive’Integrity Effect’. You can bring his model to a new region of the country while watching it prosper. This is a partnership that will make us all better, and we are specially honored to welcome Carolina Senior Marketing to Integrity. ”

As part of Integrity, Carolina Senior Marketing can optimize your creative marketing efforts by accessing Integrity’s world-class advertising and marketing companies. The Integrity platform also includes tools and resources to best meet the diverse needs of agents, including unique quote and registration technologies and product development. Integrity supports all partners by providing centralized business functions such as accounting, human resources, technology, legal services, compliance and R & D.

Employees of Carolina Senior Marketing are eligible to receive meaningful company ownership through Integrity’s employee ownership plan.

“I have a great young and energetic team, and above all, they are committed to providing agents with outstanding service, creative marketing and innovative opportunities,” continues Alipour. “Participating in the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan means that each of them can have a personal stake in something much bigger. This is really exciting and natural.”

For more information on the Carolina Senior Marketing and Integrity partnership, watch the video at www.integritymarketing.com/CarolinaSeniorMarketing.

About the Integrity Marketing Group Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Intelligence Marketing Group is a leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever you are, by phone or online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing state-of-the-art technology designed to simplify and streamline the medical experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance company partners and sells these products through a distribution network that includes other major insurance agents across the country. Integrity’s approximately 5,500 employees work with more than 370,000 independent agents serving more than 8 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity hopes to help insurers generate over $ 7 billion in new revenue. For more information, please visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Based in Cary, NC, Carolina Senior Marketing is a full-service FMO that is a leader in providing independent agents with creative marketing, innovative opportunities, and outstanding service. North Carolina Senior Marketing partners with hundreds of agencies and agencies across the United States and more than 75 insurers to serve more than 85,000 Americans annually. In 2021, Carolina Senior Marketing hopes to help agents sell over $ 50 million in annual premiums while helping thousands of older people with Medicare needs. For more information, please visit www.carolinaseniormarketing.com.

