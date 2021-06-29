Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Preview to Overview Hardware Requirements-Redmondmag.com





news

Microsoft releases Windows 11 preview to outline hardware requirements

On Monday, Microsoft announced the first Windows 11 preview, along with hardware and system requirements, as well as tips for organizations looking to move to a new client operating system.

Windows 11 preview build 2200.51 was released on Monday to DevChannel subscribers in the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft has redesigned the PC setup process (also known as the “out-of-box experience”) for in-place upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11. You can also “clean install” (wipe and replace) the new OS.

Windows 11 is an all-64-bit operating system for x64 and ARM64 processors. A 32-bit version for x86 machines has not been released.

A “general availability” version of the retail version of Windows 11 will arrive this fall. Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for users of the latest Windows 10 version, but the hardware must also be compatible, complicating the issue very much.

According to John Cable, Microsoft’s Program Manager for COSINE Services and Delivery, IT professionals using certain Microsoft tools such as Endpoint Analytics and Update Compliance will be compatible with Windows 11 hardware when Windows 11 reaches a publicly available commercial release. You can judge the sex. team.

Microsoft plans three client operating system releases later this year: Windows 10 version 21H2, the new Windows 10 long-term service channel product, and Windows 11.

Cable said Windows 10 will reach the end-of-life phase on October 14, 2025. After that date, the OS will stop getting updates, including security patches.

“What’s New” Splash Event Microsoft announced Windows 11 at the “What’s New with Windows” online event last Thursday. Meanwhile, Microsoft has enhanced the user interface of the new operating system.

Windows 11 includes a redesign of the Start button, snap layout and snap groups, widgets, taskbar integration with Microsoft Teams for chat, and Microsoft Store support for accessing Android apps in Windows 11. The first preview release, Microsoft had previously shown.

In particular, Window 11 has feature updates that are released annually. In addition, these feature update releases include “24 months support for Home or Pro editions and 36 months support for Enterprise and Education editions,” Microsoft said. Microsoft has acknowledged IT professional complaints that twice-yearly Windows 10 feature update releases are too frequent when making that change in Windows 11.

Pausing PC Health Check Tool Last week, Microsoft released the PC Health Check Tool to make it easier for Windows 10 users to determine if their PC can jump to Windows 11. However, Microsoft acknowledged that it removed the PC health check on Monday. A tool to better respond to recent user feedback.

In particular, Microsoft said it wanted to improve the evaluation of tools for upgrade compatibility of “Windows 11 on 7th generation processors.”

On the Intel side, 7th generation processors include the Kaby Lake product released in 2017.

The new processor requirements for Windows 11 are based on the use of specific security, reliability, and compatibility features. In various statements regarding the suspension of the PC Health Check tool, Microsoft suggests that it needs an 8th generation processor to run Windows 11, and Microsoft may also work with a 7th generation processor. I also suggested that there is.

Microsoft said:

Using the above principles, we are confident that devices running Intel 8th Generation Processors and AMD Zen 2 and Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series will meet the principles of Windows 11 security, reliability and minimum system requirements. doing. We will also partner with OEMs to test devices running on Intel 7th Generation and AMD Zen 1 that may meet our principles.

Perhaps the hardware requirements for Windows 11 are “still in flux.” At least that was the concept that emerged in this Twitter post by Michael Niehaus, a Windows deployment expert and a longtime employee of Microsoft.

Microsoft 365 Test Base Microsoft, like the pioneers of Windows 10, promises high application compatibility with Windows 11. If an application incompatibility is detected, Microsoft has a FastTrack App Assure program, and Microsoft or its partners will take repair steps in some circumstances.

As explained in this Microsoft announcement, Windows Insider Program testers for Windows 11 can use the new TestBase for Microsoft 365 solutions to quickly check application compatibility. Test Base for Microsoft 365 is an Azure service that checks your applications. It has been in the “Private Preview” release stage for almost a year and was first deployed to “key third-party software vendors” such as manufacturers of “antivirus, VPN, and disk encryption” products.

The exact timing isn’t explained, but at some point Microsoft promised that Microsoft Endpoint Manager would be able to use TestBase for Microsoft 365.

“If you’re using Intune, you can quickly find the link to TestBase on the LOB and Win32 application pages in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center,” the Microsoft announcement explains.

Other Hardware Requirements Microsoft has published a “Minimum Hardware Requirements for Windows 11” document that you can download from the link on this page.

For processor support questions, the Minimum Hardware Requirements document contains a link to the Windows Processor Requirements document. It contains a link to a list of specific AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors that support Windows 11.

Windows 11 requires the machine to use the Universal Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI). Support for BIOS-based machines is not listed. Microsoft has Secure Boot turned on by default on these Windows 11 UEFI machines. Secure Boot avoids malware that is present at the boot level. Malware may not be detected. The Windows 11 machine must also have the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip used for Secure Boot installed.

In February, Microsoft began requiring Windows Server products to have the TPM 2.0 chip and secure boot turned on by default. According to this Microsoft “TPM Compliance” document, new PCs will require a TPM 2.0 chip after July 28, 2016.

Starting July 28, 2016, all new device models, lines, or series (or if you update the hardware configuration of an existing model, line, or series with a major update such as CPU, graphics card, etc.) will default. You need to implement and enable the TPM in. 2.0 (Details can be found in Section 3.7 of the Minimum Hardware Requirements page). The requirement to enable TPM 2.0 applies only to the manufacture of new devices. For TPM recommendations for specific Windows features, see TPM and Windows Features.

Early on, the use of TPM 2.0 was sold to businesses or organizations. However, the Microsoft statement above makes it clear that the TPM 2.0 chip was supposed to be part of a new PC running Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions. Therefore, consumer PCs manufactured within the last five years may already have the TPM 2.0 chip installed, but may be lacking in consumer awareness.

According to this Twitter thread, the TPM 2.0 question is confusing, and some people suggest that these chips aren’t factory-installed on gaming PCs.

Perhaps Microsoft’s PC health check tool looks for a TPM 2.0 chip, but it’s pending for now.

Feature-Specific Requirements In addition to hardware and system requirements, Microsoft lists Windows 11 Feature-Specific Requirements. This is probably only essential if you want to use the feature.

Some of the feature-specific requirements are kind of obvious. For example, to use a 5G wireless connection, a Windows 11 user’s machine requires a 5G-enabled modem. To use the Windows Hello biometric user authentication service, you need a camera or biometric reader device that supports near-infrared images.

Windows 11 devices can use Wi-Fi 6E, a wireless technology that accesses the newly opened 6-GH spectrum. Wi-Fi 6E has been billed by Microsoft to enable “triple Wi-Fi bandwidth”. Microsoft explained that those who want to use it will need “a PC equipped with a Wi-Fi 6E device such as Intel AX210 and a compatible driver”. You will also need a Wi-Fi 6E compatible router.

Windows 11 Planning Advice Microsoft followed this announcement on Thursday to discuss “best practices” for organizations planning to migrate Windows 11.

