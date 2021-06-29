With xCloud on PC and iOS, the next big moment of cloud gaming has arrived





Microsoft finally delivered two long-term updates to the Xbox Cloud Gaming Service (xCloud) on Monday. This can make a big difference in the future of cloud gaming.

First, xCloud games have custom Xbox Series X hardware. This is a major upgrade from the Xbox One S console, which has been enhanced since its launch in September. This means faster loading times for xCloud, lower latency, and improved 1080p streaming resolution. But perhaps more importantly, xCloud is expanding from Android to iOS and PC over the web for anyone in 22 countries with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

In summary, the two updates bring some of the biggest games on Xbox, including the next-generation Xbox Series X games, to almost anyone with access to the service, browsers on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, etc. It means that you can play within. You don’t need a console for just $ 15 or $ 500 a month.

I’ve spent a little more time on xCloud since the launch of custom Xbox Series X server hardware last week, and I’m impressed with the changes. Many games load quickly and look great on a MacBook Air or iPhone 12 Mini. Waiting time is short, but often less harmful, especially if you’re playing something that doesn’t require fast reflexes or simple contraction sights.

You should be warned that xCloud does not accurately reproduce the experience of playing games on Series X. Waiting time is negligible when playing on the console, in close quarters in Forza Horizon 4, and in multiplayer matches in Halo. I want to reduce latency as much as possible. xCloud peaks at 1080p resolution, which is as high as my main game monitor (yes, I’m on the Real TV market), but if you want to play in 4K, still do it in xCloud I can not do it. There are plenty of xClouds choices for over 100 games, but they don’t offer everything I might want to play. Fortnite doesn’t offer the service, and Microsoft’s blockbuster Minecraft doesn’t.

xClouds technology isn’t as responsive as console playback yet, but what’s more impressive to me is all the ways to sync from Xbox Series X to xCloud, as everything is tied to an Xbox account. Ori and the Blind Forest will be loaded from where it left off near the end of the game. You can dive into the NieR: Automata Overworld just to hear the amazing music of the game. If you want to play Psycho Notes and bounce the level of the legendary (and anxious) Milkman, you can.

With xCloud, you can sample your game quickly and easily

I don’t currently have these games installed on Series X, but with xCloud you can sample all your games from your laptop or phone in minutes. And later I could easily see testing what I was interested in on xCloud before going through the process of installing the game on Series X for a full playthrough. Browsing xCloud reminds me of cruising a huge amount of experience with Roblox. You can easily dive into something that interests you, and if you don’t like it, you can quickly move on to something else.

This ability to get in and out of the game from the cloud is nothing new. You can also easily navigate between games with a collection of titles available on the Amazon Lunas channel or Googles Stadia Pro subscription. But with these platforms, you always have to invest in playing through the cloud. This is not always what I want to do. (And after a certain amount of time, the Id will probably reach the data limit.) Meanwhile, xCloud is an add-on to the Xbox Game Pass, a game you already own, or part of your subscription. If you don’t want to play what was streamed from the cloud, you can launch Series X.

Id also claims that xCloud has had a huge impact on Amazon and Google by offering a much more impressive selection of titles. And since both big Xbox games like Halo Infinite and Bethesdas Starfield will probably be available on xCloud, this service will only be of better value. The Stadias roadmap has been tightened, especially as Google closed its in-house development studio in February. I’m unaware that there is an exclusive game in the piece for Luna, and Amazon already has a pretty disastrous track record in video games so far.

I’m not yet going to move to xCloud games full time. Latency is usually a problem that makes you want to play Xbox games directly on Series X. However, after the upgrade to xCloud announced on Monday, the service will be a great benefit and easy for your already great Xbox Game Pass subscription. You can play Xbox games on the cloud without thinking. After years of unfulfilled promises, updates can be a major step towards bringing cloud gaming to more people.

