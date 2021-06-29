Play DevID requirements + 2-step verification





Posted by: Luke Jefferson, Google Play Product Manager & Raz Lev, Google Play Trust and Safety Product Manager

Over the last few years, Google Play has grown tremendously. Android apps and games, whether professional or just for fun, are built by developers of all sizes around the world and have become an important part of people’s lives.

To keep Google Play secure and better serve the developer community, we’ve introduced two new security measures: additional identification requirements and a two-step verification process. These measures will help you strengthen your account security and better understand your needs.

Developer identification requirements

Today, we’ll ask for your email address and phone number when you create a new Google Play developer account.

With this update, the account owner of the developer account will also be required to provide:

Account Type — Personal or Organizational Contact Name Address Address Email Address and Phone Number Confirmation

Your contact information allows us to share important information and updates about your app. It also helps ensure that all accounts are created by real people with real contact details. This keeps the Play Store safe for all users.

This information will not be disclosed and is intended to verify and contact you.

Two-step verification

By requiring users of Google Play Console to log in using Google’s two-step verification process, we’ve taken steps to improve security and keep your account more secure, in addition to the details of the developer community. .. Two-step verification is an additional safeguard to protect your accounts, apps, and users.

Find out more about 2-step verification and how to set it up for your account.

Timeline

Starting today, developer account owners will be able to declare their account type and see contact details. For now, account type declaration is optional, but required for account owners to update their contact details.

In August, all new developer accounts will need to specify an account type and confirm their contact information when signing up. Also, set the requirements for the two-step verification process for the owner of the new developer account.

Later this year, all existing developer account owners will need to declare their account type, provide the required information, and verify their contact details. Developers also need to sign in using two-step verification.

best practice

In addition to these changes, we’ll share some best practices to keep your account healthy and not miss important information.

Keep your contact information active and up to date. You may use the details provided to ask the account owner if your account is active by email or phone. Therefore, it is important that your account is accurate. Consider using a different contact email address than the one you use to create your Google account, especially if your developer account has multiple users, or if it’s for your organization or business. We recommend that you consider setting up a dedicated shared inbox for this purpose so that the right users in your team or organization can access these important messages. If you have an email address for your domain, we recommend that you use it. The contact email address for your organization or business account should not be a generic or personal email address. Use the email address associated with your organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2021/06/play-dev-id-requirements-2-step.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos