Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick helps kids learn to read on Alexa





The Amazon Reading Sidekick allows Alexa to read with your child on Amazon Echo Kids devices.

Amazon

It’s easy to forget that the same online storefront, where you can order pickle ball sets, Prada sunglasses, and Alexa smart speakers, started out as a small, independent internet book retailer. But today I reminded again of the story of Amazon’s humble origins. The Reading Sidekick, a new Alexa-powered reading companion for kids, has been announced.

For children ages 6-9, Reading Sidekick is a seemingly simple format that allows children (or adult learners) to read in order on Alexa from an ever-growing list of both printed and ebooks. Amazon’s voice assistant actively listens, evaluates pronunciation and accuracy, and provides custom tailor feedback depending on whether and how much the reader stumbles.

Amazon admits that children are notorious for being vulnerable. (You can see it as a parent of an elementary school student.) If any part of the Reading Sidekick had to be pitch perfect at launch, this was it.

Alexa modifies the reader only if the reader is far away from the text while reading.

Amazon

I had the opportunity to test Reading Sidekick’s sneak peak over the weekend, and I’m here to tell you-Amazon developers really tightened the feedback feature. If you skip a word or two, or make a slight mistake in pronunciation, you won’t know. Alexa continues to cheer you on as if you were winning.

However, Alexa’s contagious positive attitude is only so far. If you break English creatively enough (until your comprehension can be compromised), Alexa repeats the section you’ve enhanced before reading the next section.

Alexa will help you keep moving forward by noticing if you are sticking to one word, pronouncing it and pushing a little. To be honest, I think this is one of the most natural and useful applications of machine learning I’ve ever experienced.

The Echo Show Kids smart display comes with a 1-year free subscription to Kids Plus, including the Reading Sidekick.

Amazon Reading Sidekick Expands Kids Plus Offering

Sidekick doesn’t arrive at Amazon Echo for free, but it’s included in the $ 3 / month Amazon Kids Plus service. This service gives you and your child access to a variety of other activities, educational games and stories. In addition, Amazon includes a one-year subscription (equivalent to $ 36) to purchase an Echo Show Kids device.

Also, even Kids Plus subscribers have some pretty weird limitations. Only real children (or adults who sound like children), young and old, can read with the Reading Sidekick on their Echo Kids devices. Non-kids version echo for features. (Amazon Echo becomes a kids edition device just by switching the settings.)

Amazon says it will continue to add to the ever-growing list of titles that Alexa can read with.

Amazon

To start reading with Sidekick, your child just says “Alexa, let’s read.” From there, Alexa first asks for the title of the book, then asks, “Do you read a little, read a lot, or take turns?”

If you say “a little,” Alexa will read most of it, and only occasionally ask your child to read a short page. “A lot” flips the script, and children read about four times as much material as Alexa. “Take turns” roughly divides your reading obligations in half.

Now Playing: Watch This: The New Echo Show 5 is in the glory of the first edition

5:51

Another job that lost automation?

Inevitably, some cynics will argue that Amazon is trying to replace parents and teachers with robots. I asked Amazon Learning and Education leader Marissa Mierow how to deal with such critics.

“We certainly don’t see sidekick as a substitute for precious time when you’re reading to or with your kids,” Mierow said. “We absolutely see it as a complement to all other means by which teachers, parents and grandparents use reading tools.”

Obviously as a parent of professional technology, that’s the answer I wanted to hear.

Amazon’s Reading Sidekick is available today on Amazon Kids Plus.

