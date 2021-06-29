GitHub and OpenAI launch new AI tools to generate their own code





GitHub and OpenAI have launched a technical preview of a new AI tool called Copilot. This tool is located within the Visual Studio Code editor and autocompletes code snippets.

According to GitHub, Copilot does more than the parrot backcode we’ve seen before. Instead, it analyzes the code you’ve already written and generates new matching code, including the specific function that was called earlier. Examples of project websites include automatically writing code to import tweets, draw scatter plots, and get Goodreads ratings.

According to a blog post by GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, it works best with Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, and Go.

GitHub sees this as an evolution of pair programming, where two coders work on the same project to find each other’s mistakes and speed up the development process. In Copilot, one of these coders is virtual.

The project was the first major achievement of Microsoft’s $ 1 billion investment in OpenAI and is a research firm headed by Sam Altman, now president of Y Combinator. Since Altman took the initiative, OpenAI has moved from a non-profit status to a capped profit model, undertaking Microsoft investment and licensing the GPT-3 text generation algorithm.

Copilot is built on a new algorithm called the OpenAI Codex. The OpenAI Codex is described by Greg Brockman of OpenAICTO as a descendant of GPT-3.

GPT-3 is OpenAI’s flagship language generation algorithm, which can generate text that is indistinguishable from human text. The size of 175 billion parameters, or the adjustable knobs that allow the algorithm to connect relationships between letters, words, phrases and sentences, allow for highly compelling writing.

GPT-3 produces English, while OpenAI Codex generates code. OpenAI plans to release a version of Codex via the API later this summer so that developers can use the technology to build their own apps.

Codex was trained on a few terabytes of public code from GitHub and an English example.

While the site’s testimony about productivity gains provided by Copilot has been acclaimed, GitHub suggests that not all code used has been scrutinized for bugs, insecure practices, or personal data. I will. The company writes that it has installed some filters to prevent the co-pilot from producing offensive language, but that may not be perfect.

According to the Copilots website, due to the pre-release nature of the underlying technology, GitHub Copilot may produce unwanted output, such as biased, discriminatory, abusive, or offensive output.

Given GPT-3’s prejudices and criticisms of violent language patterns, OpenAI doesn’t seem to find a way to prevent the algorithm from inheriting the worst elements of training data.

The company also found that the model could suggest an email address, API key, or phone number, but this is rare and the data is either synthetic or pseudo-randomly generated by an algorithm. I warn you that there is. However, the code generated by Copilot is mostly original. Tests run by GitHub found that only 0.1% of the generated code was detected verbatim in the training set.

This is not the first project to automatically generate code that will help programmers suffer. The startup Kite offers very similar functionality and is available in over 16 code editors.

Currently Copilot is in a limited tech preview, but you can sign up for the project website and get the opportunity to access it.

