Housemarque sees returns as a stepping stone to bigger future games





news

Published June 29, 2021 Alex Gibson

Housemarque has a great PlayStation-only long resume, but it’s only today that the developers have officially become one of Sony’s first-party studios. Following the official announcement, GQ released an interview with co-founder and managing director Ilari Kuittinen and head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst. In this interview, we’ll cover some of the strategies behind the new deal and future games from Housemarque.

From a Housemarque perspective, it turns out that the main reason for the interest in the PlayStation acquisition was the great support the team received in developing Returnal from the talents of other Sony developers. As a result, you can now create games that are far more ambitious than you’ve ever created. This is what we aim to continue building in the future.

Ilari Kuittinen explained when asked “Why now?” Regarding the merger with the PlayStation after many years as a second-party studio:

“… Recently we’ve started something bigger, more ambitious, and we’ve collaborated a lot with different studio teams. The results are great, how many about what the future looks like. I started to come up with that idea. What if we could get closer and more ambitious? “

Future games can obviously grow in size and size, as opposed to teams returning to smaller arcade games such as Resogun and Nex Machina. Ilari Kuittinen said:

“… At least at first, I think we’re investigating what we’ve done and building on it. Sure, returns are a stepping stone for us. When we were thinking about future titles, They will be bigger and more ambitious. “

Hulst later said he couldn’t have imagined a PlayStation launch without Housemarque, given that developers were trumping “over and over” with classics like Resogun. Apparently, the concept of PlayStation helping developers extend their gameplay-centric arcade style to something more spectacular is very exciting to him.

In terms of how the PlayStation helps Housemarque, Hulst believes that the combination of Sony technology and the experience that helped the studio manage the team will be very helpful.

It’s hard to comment on what he (Kuittinen) comes in from outside and what he benefits from, but from experience I can tell you that it will be quite a lot. It’s completely voluntary. He will run the team, maintain the culture and obviously protect it. But in the future, we will be able to offer more to Housemarque.

So far, Kittinen explains that the majority of Housemarque’s team is taking a well-earned vacation after trying to provide a Returnal to the PS5 launch window. Then it’s fascinating to see what they come up with next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twinfinite.net/2021/06/housemarque-sees-returnal-as-a-stepping-stone-for-bigger-future-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos