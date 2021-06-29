Kahn’s first technical challenge-POLITICO





With the help of John Handel and Leah Nailen

Choose your own adventure: The FTC’s complaint against Facebook has been dismissed, and now it’s up to Chair Lina Khan to decide what to do next.

Keeping an eye on: Tech giants will face more scrutiny of vertical takeovers under executive orders that may come soon this week.

MT Scoop: C-SPAN’s long-standing technology and communications show, The Communicators, will end next month.

Have a nice Tuesday! Morning Technology is here for you. I’m your host, Benja Mindin. After last week’s markup, I thought I could take a break from this antitrust madness, but I definitely thought it was wrong. I’m looking forward to today’s schedule …

After KHANS FTC picked up Facebook and a federal judge dismissed the agency’s complaint against Facebook because of anti-competitive behavior, the FTC had the opportunity to file a corrected complaint and all eyes were on Khan. I am. According to Lear, an in-house antitrust expert, she has two options.

The FTC can file a corrected complaint. In his opinion, Judge James E. Bosburg raised the issue with an agency that couldn’t explain why Facebook considers it to have a dominant share of the personal social networking services market. He wrote that the agency seems to be expecting the court to simply nod to the traditional knowledge that Facebook is a monopoly. The FTC will respond within 30 days and provide a more detailed rationale.

Alternatively, you can file a new complaint as an administrative measure and send it to the FTC’s internal courts under Article 5 of the FTC Act. On Thursday, the FTC will vote to abolish the 2015 policy statement, which essentially limits the authority of institutions pursuing proceedings against companies accused of non-violating other antitrust laws. .. The vote is expected to pass while the Democrats hold a momentary majority in the FTC, expanding the range of agencies and giving them more room to challenge Facebook.

Boosting Change: Legislators in support of an antitrust review were confiscated in Monday’s news as a reason for the need for change, Lear and Emily report to pros. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antimonopoly Act Committee, said the ruling indicates an urgent need for antitrust reform.

One of the direct winners: Facebook has surged in market value to over $ 1 trillion for the first time since the news was reported.

Biden’s acquisition in the midst of a tech merger Amazon and Facebook could be scrutinized for vertical integration, and as Lear reported, a competition-focused executive order could come soon this week There is. President Joe Biden is expected to ask the Justice Department and the FTC to update their guidance on how to consider the proposed merger.

Let’s be vertical: In May, Amazon said it had signed an agreement to acquire entertainment studio MGM. And last year, Facebook announced the acquisition of its customer service platform, Kustomer. Both transactions currently under review by the FTC can be considered as vertical integration involving companies that are not direct competitors. These types of transactions are usually less subject to antitrust oversight by regulators. (AT & Ts 2018’s acquisition of Time Warner was a notable exception, despite spinning off these media assets just three years later.)

For the first time in decades, the March FTC has called for blocking the vertical integration between cancer screening startup Grail and Illumina, which supplies components used in genetic testing. The agency argued that the acquisition hindered innovation in the market for these tests.

This reflects the Commission’s growing interest in vertical integration after the DOJ and FTC issued the Joint Vertical Integration Guidelines in June last year. The first update of this guidance has been made since 1984. FTC Democrats Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter voted. Against the updated guidance because they thought it was too generous. Expect to see a scrutiny of tighter vertical integration with Khan at the agency’s steering.

Bidens Antitrust Goodwill: The expected executive order follows Bidens’ appointment to support stricter antitrust enforcement in the White House and FTC’s major posts. It also shows that the administration wants to go beyond enforcement and actively use federal power to promote competition. The White House said no decision had been made on signing such an order on Monday.

Montana First: The final episode of the End of Technology Policy Era at C-SPAN Communicator will air on July 31st. Network spokesman Robin Newton told John on Monday about the move following the acquisition of staff on the network. Programs and series run the life cycle, yes, staff changes and new priorities are taking us in a different direction, she said.

Weekly interview programs typically pair host Peterslen and guest reporters for 30 minutes with various Washington officials, including FCC, FTC, trade associations, and Capitol Hill leaders. The C-SPAN library spans approximately 800 episodes of a show dating back to late 2005, emphasizing that appearing in a communicator has become a rite of passage for many policymakers in Washington.

The show is also a special place in the heart of MT, given that almost all technical reporting teams have been invited. And perhaps something you didn’t know: POLITICO’s tech reporters Alex and Emily first met on the set in 2019.

Today: $ 7.17 Million Homework Gap Aid Accepts Applications Today, the FCC will begin accepting applications from schools and libraries for a new financial aid known as the Emergency Connection Fund. This cash will be used to purchase laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections to help protect student and library patrons’ home connections.

Where did this money come from? Parliamentary Democrats unilaterally pushed these funds in the March Pandemic Relief Package, and FCC members unanimously adopted an order to set up the program in May. FCC staff provided an overview at a recent webinar, as well as a short video message by Deputy Chairman Jessica Rosenwessel.

The FCC filing window will run until August 13th and will provide support for the next 2021-22 academic year. In a phone call with a reporter on Monday, a senior FCC official said the program was set up as a quick emergency measure, with 70% of applications being instructed to be processed within 100 days, followed by a funding promise. I emphasized that it will be announced in a wavy manner. If money remains after the first round, the FCC will open a second application window, allowing schools and libraries to request a refund for pandemic-related connection purchases dating back to the beginning of the spring 2020 pandemic.

Matthew T. Cornelius has joined the majority of the staff of Senate Homeland Security Commission Chairman Gary Peters (Democratic Party). He is a recent executive director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation and a graduate of the OMB, GSA, and Treasury Departments. Bo Morris joins the Internet Association as Director of Federal Affairs. He was formerly a member of Congressman Joe Neguse (Democratic Party) and now works for Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Martijn Rasser has been appointed Director of Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. He is a Senior Fellow of the CNAS and alum of the CIA. Airbus Alum Jody Moxley Ramos and House and Trump’s White House Alum Scott Schiller have joined Rigad Networks as Vice Presidents of Parliamentary Affairs. The protocol reports that Pinterest remains the global head of inclusion and diversity for Tyi McCray.

The Future of Privacy Forum has announced the winners of the Research Data Stewardship. A collaboration between researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine and Empatica, and a collaboration between the Google Covid-19 Data Project and an international group of researchers.

The FCC has extended the term of the Native Nations Communication Task Force to October 2022. Nominations for three Task Force vacancies are currently being accepted. The State Education and Technology Directors Association has announced its board of directors and board members: Doug Casey, Rick Geisford, Eric Heilman, Janice Meltes, Mindy Fiscus, Doran Abby, Stan Frida, Julia Leg, Anne-Marie Mapes.

Google has launched a Find Food Support tool aimed at addressing food insecurity across the United States. The stigma associated with getting help can be a barrier for many. Emily Ma, head of Google’s Food for Good, wants to know in this morning’s blog post that she’s not the only one.

First in Montana: Bloomberg Philanthropies announces $ 17 million in funding this morning to innovation teams to drive digital innovation and Covid-19 recovery efforts in six cities. Bogotá, Colombia; Mexico City; Iceland, Reykjavik; San Francisco and Washington.

Robo Exchange: Fired by Bot on Amazon: Its you against the machine via Bloomberg.

SCOTUS Dismissal: The Supreme Court refused to hear a proceeding related to the FCC 5G Small Cell Order, and Comcasts bid to fend off an antitrust proceeding from Viamedia.

Broadband Demand: A diverse group of 172 organizations is calling on lawmakers to speed up broadband with future-proof fibers.

We have regained your back: A group of 28 lawyer generals support House’s efforts to regain authority in FTC Section 13 (b).

