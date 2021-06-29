DOOM Eternal is optimized for Xbox Series X | S and supports ray tracing on Xbox and PC





DOOM Eternal continues to revive the classic first-person shooter franchise with newly discovered glory and bloodshed, and already runs incredibly smoothly on the latest game platforms available (sometimes believed). It’s hard to do). Today, DOOM Eternal is even more impressive with the release of the Xbox Series X | S update today. DOOM Eternal is officially optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, offering a wide range of performance modes for all types of players.

DOOM Eternal’s free Update 6 requires you to know the following, as well as Xbox Series X | S optimizations:

Xbox Series X Performance Mode. Xbox Series X includes three different performance modes that players can choose from, from maximum visuals with realistic lighting to maximum performance with smooth, smooth frame rates. Performance 120 FPS at 1800p Balance 60 FPS at 2160p (4K) Quality 60 FPS at 1800p, Xbox Series S performance mode for ray tracing. The Xbox Series S seems to have discontinued DOOM Eternal’s raytracing support, but the other two performance modes are less impressive as they prioritize either visual and resolution or performance. Performance 1080p 120FPS Balance 1440p 60FPS Other next-generation enhancements. DOOM Eternal’s Xbox Series X | S update includes overall visual and performance improvements that should reduce loading times even further. DOOM Eternal now also supports dynamic resolution scaling so you won’t lose frames during combat. New game content. Update 6 includes something for everyone, with new game content added in this release. DOOM Eternal adds a new master level to test advanced player skills and a new battle mode arena with Corrosion. Finally, there are various other enhancements, quality of life improvements, and balance changes.

id Software certainly knows how to get the most out of your hardware. DOOM Eternal is currently at the forefront of the latest generation of gaming technology with the new Xbox Series X | S update. If you miss it, DOOM Eternal recently closed the story with the release of The Ancient Gods Part II DLC. This adds a lot of compelling new story content. DOOM Eternal is now available on Xbox Series X | S, PCs, PlayStations and even Switch. It’s also included in the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, giving you even more reach to your players.

DOOM Eternal Update 6 is now available. With the enhancements to the newly acquired Xbox Series X | S, DOOM Eternal has reaffirmed its position as one of the best Xbox games available today.

Updated, June 29, 2021 (1:15 pm CST) DOOM Eternal Supports NVIDIA RTX Raytracing on PCs

DOOM Eternal is optimized for the Xbox Series X | S and supports ray tracing for the Xbox Series X, but it’s not the only one. NVIDIA has confirmed that DOOM Eternal now supports NVIDIA RTX ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, providing DOOM Eternal with unprecedented visuals for PC gamers with the right NVIDIA hardware. Ray tracing is supported in campaigns and enhancements, but NVIDIA DLSS promises higher resolution and higher performance.

