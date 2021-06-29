Google Open Source Full Homomorphic Encryption Transpiler





Google has open sourced a general purpose transpiler that can be used with fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) by converting high-level code.

FHE has received a lot of attention from several companies, including IBM and Microsoft, where Google created a transpiler to convert programs written in high-level languages ​​and FHE unencrypted data. I’m trying a new approach of converting to. Ready version.

With Google’s Transpiler, developers can write code for all sorts of basic calculations, such as simple string processing and math, and execute it on encrypted data.

Google’s Transpiler has two main components. On the one hand, it uses Google’s open source XLS SDK to leverage the compilation pipeline to translate high-level language operations into low-level Boolean operations at the request of FHE.

XLS implements a high-level synthesis (HLS) toolchain that produces synthetic designs from flexible, high-level descriptions of features. It’s completely open source: Apache2 licensed and developed via GitHub. XLS is used within Google to generate feedforward pipelines from “building block” routines / libraries. This pipeline can be easily retargeted, reused, and configured in a latency-independent manner.

Meanwhile, Google’s TFHE fully homomorphic encryption library is used to move from the intermediate representation provided by XLS to HFE computation.

TFHE is a C / C ++ library that implements a very fast per-gate bootstrap. […].. This library allows you to evaluate any Boolean circuit consisting of binary gates against encrypted data without exposing any information about the data.

According to Google, this modular design has many advantages. First, thanks to XLS, a variety of out-of-the-box high-level languages ​​are supported. XLS currently supports C ++ and DSLX, which are DSLs that mimic Rust. Similarly, the output FHE-enabled code can be any language with an FHE library that exposes logic gates as part of the API.

Please note that XLS does not fully support all C ++ features. In particular, variable length arrays, while and for loops with variable termination conditions, and floating point data are not supported. In addition, both XLS and TFHE are still and subject to significant changes.

Homomorphic encryption is a secure computational approach that does not require the data to be decrypted in order to process it. Instead, homomorphic encryption ensures that the encrypted result matches the result produced by first decrypting, processing, and finally encrypting the input data. Will be possible. Within that application, FHE can be used to train machine learning models for sensitive data, Google says.

