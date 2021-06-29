Frontline Obtains FDA Approval for COBRA-OS Devices-Med-Tech Innovation





Front Line Medical Technologies is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for COBRA-OS (Bleeding, Resuscitation, Control of Arterial Occlusion Systems). COBRA-OS is the first four French REBOA (Aortic Resuscitation Intravascular Balloon Occlusion) devices and the smallest on the market.

This is a thin aortic occlusion device for temporary bleeding control and resuscitation.

COBRA-OS can provide complete, intermittent, or partial occlusion depending on the patient’s needs, and the device incorporates a unique safety shoulder reservoir that helps prevent aortic rupture during dilation. I will. Medical devices enable frontline personnel. It has the potential to control less invasive bleeding and reduce complications in fewer steps.

REBOA is a minimally invasive surgery used in emergencies that places an intravascular occlusion balloon in the aorta to temporarily stop blood flow under the device and increase blood flow to the brain and heart.

Dr. Adam Power, a vascular surgeon and co-founder of FrontLine Medical Technologies, said: The very low profile of COBRA-OS hopes to help reduce REBOA procedure time and access site complications. Saving time and reducing complications may increase the benefits of REBOA for trauma patients and beyond. Our goal is to increase access to life-saving REBOA procedures and ultimately reduce preventable mortality from blood loss.

The normal REBOA procedure can take 5-10 minutes or more. COBRA-OS took just over a minute to study. Due to its significantly smaller size, healthcare professionals can deploy COBRA-OS quickly and easily, reducing procedure time and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Asha Parekh, Co-Founder and CEO of Front Line Medical Technologies, added: In the case of a hospital. COBRA-OS provides healthcare professionals with a simple and effective device. This will expand the use of REBOA and allow more patients to survive the trauma. With FDA approval being a major milestone and covering North America, we will continue to grow and expand to other countries.

Medical devices can be used in a variety of situations, including incompressible torso bleeding during trauma, postpartum bleeding, and gastrointestinal bleeding. This has been done primarily in hospitals, but is now being deployed in pre-hospital and military environments and is being investigated for non-traumatic cardiac arrest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Regulatory-News/front-line-receives-fda-clearance-for-cobra-os-device/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

