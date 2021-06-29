Scraped data for sale online from 700 million LinkedIn users





For the second time this year, data from millions of LinkedIn users will be sold online, with nearly 19 out of 20 users potentially exposed.

There are reports that another batch of LinkedIn data is being sold online, but this time 700 million accounts are the victim of obvious data scraping.

If your social media platform has 756 million users, this means that nearly 93% of LinkedIn members are involved in the leak.

RestorePrivacy.com has posted a number of screenshots from users who claim to have used LinkedIn’s application program interface (API) to collect data.

RestorePrivacy.com is a site whose purpose is to “provide all the information and tools you need to restore your online privacy, protect your electronics and keep your online secure.”

The data reported includes name, phone number, geolocation record, email address, and LinkedIn user’s personal and professional experience.

The data posted did not include login or financial data. However, there was information related to estimated salaries.

RestorePrivacy members cross-referenced the 1m sample provided in the post with available public information and it looked up-to-date and authentic.

LinkedIn has previously stated that this misuse of data, such as data scraping, violates our Terms of Service.

A similar incident last time occurred in April of this year when data for 500 million users was presented in a four-digit total. LinkedIn has revealed that these data were not obtained through data breaches, but were collected from many websites and businesses, including ourselves.

In a statement issued at the time, LinkedIn stated that this earlier dataset “contains public member profile data that appears to have been taken from LinkedIn.” The company emphasized that this data was never lost due to a breach and that individual member account data was never breached.

However, for users whose data is affected, risks include phishing attempts and theft of personal information.

With an increasing number of phishing attempts reported in 2021, information breaches represent a potential vulnerability point for the majority of social media site professional communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/enterprise/linkedin-data-scraped-for-sale-online-700m-users The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos