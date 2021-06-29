Sony may also acquire Demon’s Souls Remake Studio Blue Point





PlayStation Studios has added a new team today. Sony announced this morning that it will acquire Returnal developer Housemarque. But if you believe the tweets removed from PlayStation Japan, this doesn’t seem to be the last acquisition planned by Sony Interactive Entertainment. In that social media post, Sony did not welcome Housemarque, but instead welcomed Bluepoint to the PlayStation Studios roster. A similar acquisition may have taken place at the studio that remade Demon’s Souls, Wanda, and the Colossus.

I contacted Sony about the images of the Bluepoint Games on PlayStation Japan. And update this story with new comments from the publisher. However, it seems unlikely that this was a finger slip. The image shown below contains the Bluepoint logo and Demon’s Souls art, in addition to Returnal. So this deal looks like a problem at this point, not when it isn’t.

For Housemarque, this is the culmination of a long-term relationship between the studio and Sony. In addition to Returnal, the studio produced the hit PlayStation 4 launch game Resogun.

The deal also fits in the direction that both Sony and Hausmark are heading. Sony used to work with studios on small games, but both companies are leaning towards big games that meet certain quality thresholds and have attractive elements. PlayStation core audience. As a Sony studio, Housemarque can benefit from both a larger budget and institutional knowledge within Sony.

With the help of SIE and its studio family, we can truly grow in the industry and show what Housemarque can create indefinitely, said Ilari Kuittinen, Managing Director of Housemarque. I can’t wait to show you what’s waiting for you in the next few years. I would like to announce the arrival of more lasting memories and exhilarating titles after the next quarter century.

