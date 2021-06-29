Opinion | How Amazon, Google and Other Companies Abuse NDAs





In March, when the Fort Wayne City Council of Indiana voted 7-2 and the company approved a $ 16 million tax cut to open a distribution center in the city, it was like a shot in the dark. did. Members of the council, including the two who voted in favor of the agreement, did not know which company they were considering.

How could a civil servant lack such important information? Surprisingly, as a condition of negotiations with the city, the company required known city officials (including the mayor) to sign a non-disclosure agreement before the deal was closed.

The company turned out to be Amazon.

It may seem absurd, but today it is not uncommon for large corporations negotiating economic development agreements to have civil servants sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). This practice should be stopped. These NDAs hinder government accountability and public involvement in economic policymaking by hiding important information. State and city authorities need to ban them.

Amazon is particularly active in using economic development NDAs, but it’s not just corporate giants. Google has negotiated with a local government official in Minnesota for months to build a data center in Sherburne County. Later, residents learned that these negotiations were taking place in 2019. Officials agreed with the NDA and believed that it was preventing public discussion of the project. Also, when the Gallatin City Council of Tennessee approved a tax cut of nearly $ 20 million last year to set up a data center in the city, no company was nominated to benefit from it. A few months later, it became clear that it was Facebook.

Amazon and other companies are also using economic development NDAs in other states such as New York, Ohio, and Maryland. And these are just published examples. It is very likely that it happened without notice.

While companies rarely provide public evidence for the use of economic development NDAs, economic development authorities often argue that agreements prevent rumors and protect proprietary information. This justification is unconvincing.

The true purpose of these NDAs seems to be to thwart public opinion on economic development transactions. After Google began negotiations to purchase land for the company’s campus from San Jose, California in 2017, Google officials contacted local officials and the company used an economic development NDA, We will try to be revealed in the early stages. Google didn’t seem to want to deal with residents who might have opposed the project.

It is easier for businesses to present these arrangements to the public as factual rather than completely controversial proposals. On their side, lawmakers have an incentive to play together, as dealing with businesses feeds on the politically popular story of job creation, whether or not the facts support the story.

And the facts don’t support it too often. State and local governments spend about $ 95 billion annually on businesses with tax incentives, and most evidence shows that businesses receive little to it in terms of real economic benefits. I am. Losers are citizens, otherwise taxes can be spent on public services that provide something of value.

States and cities should prohibit elected civil servants and other economic development officials from signing non-disclosure agreements with businesses. It hasn’t been successful yet, but efforts have been made to do this. Several members of the New York City Council proposed legislation in line with these policies a few years ago after Amazon sought to build a secondary headquarters in Queens. More recently, Illinois Democrat Michael Halpin, like New York Democrat Michael Janaris, sponsored a similar bill in his state at the legislative assembly.

Efforts to ban economic development NDAs must continue. Such a ban is not the only thing lawmakers can do to figure out how businesses can secure public funding for their private interests. But they will be an important step to be taken before another public fund is used to help wealthy businesses become richer.

Pat Garofalo (@Pat_Garofalo) is Head of State and Local Policy for the American Economic Liberties Project and author of The Billionaire Boondoggle: How Our Politicians Let Corporations and Bigwigs Let Our Money and Jobs.

