Netflix introduces new Android features again, but iOS doesn’t (yet)

The ability to download an entire video to a mobile device has been a great (not yet well known) feature of Netflix and similar services over the last few years, but the experience has been frustrating. New updates to the Netflix mobile app are aimed at improving functionality.

Starting today, users of Android smartphones or tablets version 7.64 or later can start viewing videos downloaded with the Netflix mobile app, even if the download to the device has not been completed. According to a post in the company’s newsroom that announced new features, “unreliable Wi-Fi or the largest data plan” prevents the video from being completely downloaded.

So if you tried to download the movie over the airport Wi-Fi before the coast-to-coast flight, but only reached 80% before boarding, at least the movie while waiting for the opportunity to finish You can see a part of. download. Once the trusted connection is reestablished, the download can resume where it left off, even if you start watching the video in the middle.

Partially downloaded videos are in the same download tab as the fully downloaded files.

This feature is currently only available on Android devices, but product innovation Netflix VP Keela Robison says the company “will start testing on iOS in the coming months.” The download feature wasn’t available on desktop websites, but it’s the same here.

This isn’t the first time Android has used the Netflix mobile app feature for the first time. Netflix introduced “smart downloads” a few years after releasing the basic downloads feature. With that addition, after watching a TV episode, it was deleted and the next episode was automatically downloaded. It came to iOS long after. And there’s “Downloads For You,” a feature that automatically downloads content that Netflix recommends based on past viewings.

Downloads For You is still only available on Android, but Netflix says it will soon start testing features on iOS.

