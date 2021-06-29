Destiny 2 spawns the final boss, but there’s no way to end this season





Destiny 2 has finished the Path of the Splicer quest today and is culminating in what we’ve always known (still spoilers ahead) in a showdown with Taken Vex Dreaming Mind Quria, who works at Savathun. Has been reached.

We tied our way to her hideout, and after doing one normal override, one erasure mission, I’m thrown into the seventh erasure. The last boss battle? Sure, it was cool.

In 1310, Quria’s battle can be soloed without much problem, not even a zone of darkness. This will require you to start over if you die. She has both a Vex shield and a Taken shield to protect her and can fly around like a second Expunge mission to dunk corrupt data in two immunity phases. In effect, it feels like a one-man strike battle. But certainly, given what Quria had built up over the years before finally meeting, it was a bit anti-climatic, and many even believed she would one day become a raid boss.

After this, it was over. Everyone celebrates and says the saint intends to wear a suit for the upcoming party. Still, no, I’m sorry, I haven’t bought this at all.

I don’t feel that anything has been resolved, but it’s not. And I absolutely believe this is intentional and otherwise not an incomplete finale to a good season.

Why don’t I buy it?

The endless nights and the robbed invasion of the tower have not disappeared. There are some stories about how it takes to relax, but it’s still pretty weird. Osiris is still behaving ridiculously and suspiciously (I seem to underestimate you, I won’t make that mistake again) and Ikora now has all the material related to Savatun’s research in him. I left it to you (Oh, come on!). Lakshmi is acting a little more calmly, but he still seems determined to activate Fallen and defeat Vanguard. In this week’s lore, she talks to Osiris, a little less shaded than her usual chat, but the last thing that happened was the lightning bolt before the storm. This season’s promotional art was seen in a literal press kit showing Beck’s in the Ericsni district. This corresponds to Lakshmis’ vision that should occur there. At the beginning of the season, we saw some strange oracles and minotaurs appearing in the lost sector. They have been deactivated, but it shows a future puzzle or something.

So, despite killing Quria (even if we killed it?), I never believe that this season’s event is over, and the biggest may not have come yet .. Everyone guesses when that happens.It may not be next week when Solstice begins, but it’s a long way to go until August.

