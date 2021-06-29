Summary of MWC21: Open RAN development with Google, DT transaction





As they say, deals on open radio access networks, or open RANs, are booming, in line with Mobile World Congress (MWC21) in Barcelona this week. Below is a summary of some of the top items, from Deutsche Telekom officially opening O-RAN Town in Germany to Google joining the O-RAN Alliance.

Deutsche Telekom goes to town

Deutsche Telekom (DT) launched O-RAN Town in Neubrandenburg, Germany on Monday. The multi-vendor open RAN network has the first 25 sites deployed and integrated into DT’s live network in Germany.

This includes Europe’s first integration of a large MIMO (mMIMO) radio unit that uses an O-RAN open fronthaul interface to connect to virtualized RAN software. The plan requires further expansion of the network with various supplier partners over time. This seems to be in line with the overall driving force of Open RAN to diversify the supplier sector.

According to DT, O-RAN Town’s first live site is built on a true multi-vendor open RAN architecture using Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, NEC and Supermicro devices. The remote wireless unit (O-RU) is provided by Fujitsu and NEC. It includes Fujitsus LTE and 5G NRO-RU and NEC 32T32R 5G Massive MIMO Radio Units (RUs), incorporating advanced beamforming technology.

Mavenir offers disassembled RAN container-based centralized units (CUs) and distributed units (DUs) as software, including the mMIMO radio unit. The virtualized baseband software runs on standard server hardware from Dell and Supermicro. The O-RAN cloud architecture is built on top of Intel FlexRAN software.

DT plans to work with a set of different vendors to gradually expand O-RAN Town from 2021 to 2022. These solutions are currently being tested in the lab to ensure interoperability.

Since DT co-founded the xRAN Forum in 2016, its history dates back to the early days of the movement and the O-RAN Alliance was formed in early 2018. The O-RAN Alliance was founded by AT & T and China Mobile. DT, NTT DoCoMo and Orange combine C-RAN Alliance and xRAN Forum.

Fujitsu partners with TIP

As another open RAN move, Fujitsu Network Communications is working with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenRAN Project Group to accelerate the adoption of open RAN infrastructure, enabling service providers to bring new 5G services to market faster. will do so.

Dual-band and tri-band radios are certified by Fujitsu and listed on the TIP Exchange Marketplace, allowing service providers to quickly find interoperable solutions and reference designs for 4G and 5G networks. ..

In a statement, Femi Adeyemi, head of Fujitsu’s wireless business unit, said the availability of Open RAN-compliant wireless will enable service providers to build tomorrow’s 5G networks quickly and efficiently. It states that it is the key to. As a longtime supporter of open networking, Fujitsu is committed to driving the adoption of OpenRAN infrastructure through innovative O-RAN wireless technology.

In the United States, Fujitsu is one of the suppliers of Dish Networks 5G networks, which is based entirely on cloud-native open RAN solutions. Dish plans to launch its first market, Las Vegas, later this year, but it’s not yet clear how much market it will open by then.

Google joins the O-RAN alliance

It may be perceived as: What did you take so long? However, Google announced on Monday that it has joined the O-RAN Alliance. On the other hand, given the amount of software know-how that Google has already contributed to this sector, it may seem that Google is already an indirect member of the alliance.

RAN’s industry-wide open reference architecture and interfaces are key to driving innovation across telecommunications service provider (CSP) mobile networks, and the O-RAN Alliance has driven significant advances in the RAN tier, and many are already there. We believe that we are gaining traction with large-scale CSPs. Amol Phadke and Ankur Jain began to adopt this standard early on. The O-RAN specification is also more competitive and vibrant with faster innovations to create conditions to enhance network security, improve the user experience, and unlock new CSP operating models. Enables the RAN supplier ecosystem.

When it comes to the evolution of mobile networks, they pointed out that RAN is the most important component to reduce total cost of ownership, scale, and overall complexity. They wrote that Google has a long history of software innovation and was keen to further solidify O-RAN’s journey to achieve truly open cloud software centricity.

Here in America

The OpenRAN Solutions showcase, set today on June 29th, has been rescheduled from July 14th to 15th.

The FCC said changes were made to accommodate a large number of interested participants and were extended to two days. This remains an online event, including an overview of the various components of the open RAN system, updates from the field, and a panel discussion featuring vendors.

