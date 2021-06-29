Lowe’s Launches on Lolli Bitcoin Rewards Platform — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Boxed

Boxed, a New York-based online retailer that sells and delivers bulk-sized groceries, recently partnered with Lolli to return up to 5% of Bitcoin to users for purchase.

Alex Adelman, CEO and co-founder of Lolli, said: For consumers who are interested in both Bitcoin earning and affordable and convenient online shopping, Lolli and Boxed can help you avoid shopping on Amazon while getting a fair amount of free money. This is the best method. We will return to Bitcoin, the best performing asset class in the last decade.

Alison Weick, Chief Marketing Officer of Boxed, commented: This will improve your shopping experience by allowing you to use cash and Bitcoin when purchasing large quantities of groceries and household items.

Financing round

Lolli recently completed a pre-Series A funding round after raising $ 5 million.

This included investments from Reddit Executive Chairman Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams Serena Ventures, and venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, co-founded by management firm Night Media.

Launched in 2018, Lolli said it will use cash to develop mobile applications and expand internationally.

Adelman commented: This is an exciting time and opportunity to accelerate adoption and improve access to Bitcoin.

The funding followed a $ 3 million seed round led by PathFinder, Founders Fund’s early-stage investment vehicle, Ashton Kutcher and Guy Osearys Sound Ventures, beauty giant Michelle Phan, Digital Currency Group and Bain Capital.

