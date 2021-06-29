Microsoft Office has been significantly redesigned in Windows 11





Windows 11 is one of the biggest stories in current technology. It’s also one of the most controversial new products announced last month. Windows 10 users have a lot of reasons to get excited about moving beyond the “10” numbering scheme in the end. The new OS brings some notable design changes and new features. However, free Windows 11 updates can cost a lot of people. Microsoft’s misleading Windows 11 hardware requirements seem to indicate that some Windows 10 users will get stuck in their current operating system unless they buy a new laptop and desktop to pass the upgrade check.

Microsoft has released the first Windows 11 Beta and detailed information on hardware requirements to help customers understand how to upgrade. Separately, Microsoft has announced a major redesign of Office for Windows 11. Fortunately, Office redesigns will be available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, but we’re targeting the latter.

Microsoft posted a post on the Office Insider Blog to provide visual updates to Office suite users. According to the company, the visual update “provides a simple and consistent experience across the Office apps it depends on, making it easier to focus on your work.”

In fact, this means that Office can adapt to the current Windows 11 theme. You can display colors or choose a simpler user interface. Office also supports Dark Mode for Windows 11.

According to Microsoft, visual updates are based on feedback from customers who want a “more natural and consistent experience within and between applications, especially on Windows.” Microsoft updates all Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher and Visio.

More exciting than the color palette is the ability to customize the ribbon. You can add shortcuts to your most used Office items for even greater workflow and productivity.

Collaboration is also a big focus in Office redesign. Seamlessly share documents with others in your team or group and see your edits in real time.

Separately, Microsoft has released a second Office blog post announcing 64-bit Office support for Windows on ARM. This is a major update for Office for PC running ARM processors, matching Office for Windows with Office for M1 Mac.

Office design transformations will be immediately available to all Office Insiders running beta channel builds. It can be turned off using the Coming Soon feature. Office redesign will also be available in Windows 10. It’s unclear what the plan is to update Office apps for Mac or mobile devices. See this link for more information on the new Office design.

To install 64-bit Office on ARM, you need to remove the 32-bit version of Office and install the latest release from office.com. You must also participate in the Office Insider program to access the latest Office features.

