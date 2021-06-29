Full-stack observability helps businesses prioritize innovation





We have seen many disruptive innovations that are transforming the way we shop, travel, bank, and even communicate with our loved ones. More than ever, companies are increasingly relying on technology as a key component in servicing their customers in the digital world.

Applications and digital services become a virtual gateway, helping businesses serve and maintain their customers. As a result, the ability to deliver the perfect user experience is more important than ever. Consumers do not tolerate performance degradation as the list of vendors and providers that can be selected to suit their needs grows. Surviving brands are brands that can innovate, catch up with competitors, and provide a robust experience.

Culture and process

Optimizing the collaborative environment between all IT teams and business leaders to drive innovation requires a cultural shift. Many companies have deep-seated structural problems that create silos, causing delays in innovation due to poor team communication.

All teams and business leaders in IT need to have a clear understanding of how their domain affects other team members and leads to desirable business outcomes. Example: The main task of a network team is to ensure that network connections are always available, and new app development tasks may require access to new services. Coordinating your network team from the beginning can help you get the access you need to get your app development team up and running, move forward, reduce friction, and drive success.

The approval process can also prevent teams from acting swiftly, eventually causing them to lose momentum and miss deadlines. This delay can extend to network teams waiting to approve changes, or simply not understanding their business goals.

Changing the culture to enable faster approval and authorized actions will lead to more efficient launches when new apps are released and faster new features. By streamlining the process, coordinating teams and contributing quickly, all teams can clearly understand the impact of their area on others. Without proper coordination with modernized culture, optimizing innovation is a clunky and difficult process.

Tool and full stack observability

Monitoring tools within IT departments contribute to the same siled structure that has been seen over the last few decades. If your network team only leverages tools that can see your network, it’s still useful, but it’s not enough to help your team understand all the connection points in your application.

Moving to a solution that provides full-stack observability will give everyone a clearer understanding of everything that is happening within the application. This allows independent teams to quickly understand the impact of their efforts on other teams and get an immediate picture of the problem.

In addition, the involvement of cloud services has changed the full stack observability from convenient to essential. In the midst of these rapid innovations, the use of cloud services was the main recourse, a technology that spans multi-cloud deployments of application topologies and provides interoperability with legacy on-premises services. It also brought about the chaotic challenges of. Full stack observability should provide application performance for your business.

Lead business outcomes

Due to the high degree of technology reliance, it is imperative that business leaders work with their IT teams to set goals based on desired business outcomes. Whether your organization aims to introduce new revenue streams, expand your existing customer base, or improve the user experience of your existing digital services, clearly define your goals so everyone can understand them. Must be.

By defining business-driven goals, IT teams can better understand how their efforts are reflected in the organization’s larger goals. Incorporating business team members into the innovation process helps build trust with IT while checking goals.

Innovation is the foundation of any company that wants to grow and stay relevant. The competition for continued optimization for faster results is fierce. Now is the time for companies to analyze their internal operations to coordinate, change, and ultimately grow. Organizations need to ask themselves. Does my team have the right tools to innovate quickly? Do you know how technology investment is affecting your business?

Time is important. It’s never too late to optimize your innovation approach. If you haven’t restructured your internal processes yet and haven’t implemented the right tools to provide full-stack observability in your business context, don’t be late.

