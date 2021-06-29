Big discount on Amazon for Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab





The best thing about tablets is that they are more than just big smartphones. Pairing wireless peripherals, such as a Bluetooth keyboard, can turn them into laptops or more powerful computing devices. That’s why it’s a good idea to check out all the iPad deals and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. These are two of the best types of tablets out there.

If the story about tablet deals is intriguing, you may be happy to know that Amazon currently hosts discounts for several different models. The 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch is available for $ 395, which is $ 34 off the regular price. Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 costs $ 180, which is $ 50 off the regular price. For more information on these transactions, please see below.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 inch WiFi 128GB (8th Generation) – $ 395, $ 429

If you’re wondering how the 2020 iPad overlaps with previous generation models, take a look at the features of the iPad (2020) and iPad (2019). The overall winner was the 2020 version, and Simon Chandler praised the newer, much faster processor for the upgraded model.

That means a gorgeous 10.2 inch Retina touchscreen display, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with neural engine support, an 8MP back camera, a 1.2MP front camera with FaceTime HD support, and great-sounding stereo speakers. You can put it in. Amazon is currently offering a Wi-Fi-only 128GB model for $ 34 from the usual $ 430 price, with free shipping for $ 395. Both space gray and silver models are on sale, so don’t forget to choose your favorite color!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch WiFi 32GB (SM-T500NZSAXAR) – $ 180, $ 230 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a slim and stylish Android tablet that runs Android Q. It features a 10.4 inch touch screen display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA +). Inside is a Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It’s lean, mean, and very fun to use. The Galaxy Tab A7 won the “Best Midrange Android Tablet” award for its 2021 Best Android Tablet Features.

Amazon also offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for $ 50 from the regular price of $ 230. This brings you a total of $ 180 with free shipping and free returns for Prime members. Gold, gray and silver are all on sale!

Not for sale with either the 2020 Apple iPad 10.2 inch or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7? There are many other tablet deals, including other models of Apple iPad. Check them out below.

