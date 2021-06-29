T-Mobile’s new test drive offer allows you to try out the network for free if you have an unlocked iPhone





T-Mobile has long offered a “test drive” promotion that allows rival wireless providers to let their devices experience the network. As LightReading and T-MoReport have discovered, the company has quietly taken a new step, making it much easier to try and switch carriers, making virtual downloads available to anyone with an iPhone XS or later on a rival network. I made it. ESIM profile via the T-Mobile Network Test Drive app for iOS.

Download the profile and you’ll get 30 gigabytes of data for free for 30 days. With T-Mobile, you don’t have to cancel or postpone your current service or replace your existing SIM card. Instead, you can compare carrier coverage with current provider coverage from your iPhone.

One of the potentially big caveat: iPhones today need to be unlocked from any carrier. If you have an iPhone with a payment plan from Verizon or AT & T, you won’t be able to try this until you pay the remaining balance and unlock your phone.

Assuming you have an unlocked device, the setup process is very simple. The app will guide you through the process of adding an eSIM. With T-Mobile, you don’t have to enter your credit card or payment details. The trial period will end automatically after 30 GB or 30 days (whichever comes first).

You can still use your regular phone and app, and you can still receive calls and messages because your regular line is not suspended. You can also set up your T-Mobile line as your main data plan, but see how the service compares to what you already have when performing normal routine tasks on the phone. I can do it.

On iPhone, the signal strength of both networks is displayed in the upper right corner. If you have an iPhone 12, you can also connect to T-Mobile’s 5G service.

By extending to apps and eSIM, T-Mobile seems to solve a long-standing problem with test drive offerings. When the promotion was first announced in 2014, T-Mobile lent out an iPhone 5S handset with unlimited talk, text, and data for a week. These days, it offers hotspots that use the same 30GB of data for 30 days, but the device is limited to 4G LTE.

Of course, the problem with both options is that you have to carry a second device with you.

“It should make it easier for people to use T-Mobile for long-standing test drive offers,” said Avi Greengart, an analyst at Techsponential. “It’s a good time for carriers to get everything out.” “He added. “Stop” to get people to try the service.

Last week, T-Mobile announced that it would cover 300 million people on its low-band 5G network and reach 150 million faster mid-band services.

The latter network, which T-Mobile claims to offer an average download speed of 325Mbps, will begin to face intensifying competition between AT & T and Verizon later this year. Both rival providers are spending billions of dollars on acquiring the midband spectrum at a recent Federal Communications Commission auction, and their new 5G networks are expected to turn on at the end of the year.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

